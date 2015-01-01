पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Batala Road Accident Couple's Car Collided With Truck; Death Of Husband; Wife's Condition Critical

बटाला में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा:दंपति की कार को ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर; पति की मौत; पत्नी की हालत गंभीर

बटालाएक घंटा पहले
  
बटाला में हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त कार, जिसमें सवार व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, वहीं उसकी पत्नी गंभीर रूप से घायल है।
  • रविवार दोपहर पत्नी के साथ गांव भामड़ी पहुंचे थे कादियां रोड के निवासी मनजिंदर सिंह, घर की साफ-सफाई कराई
  • रात करीब 10 बजे गांव कोटला मूसा के पास सामने से आ रहे टक्कर ने लिया कार को चपेट में, चालक मौके से फरार

बटाला शहर में सोमवार को कार और ट्रक के बीच टक्कर का मामला सामने आया है। इस घटना में एक शख्स की मौत हो गई, जबकि एक महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल है। हादसा उस वक्त हुआ, जब देर रात दंपति अपने पुश्तैनी मकान की साफ-सफाई करके लौट रहा था। हादसे के बाद ट्रक चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने मृतक की पत्नी सुरजीत कौर के बयान पर अज्ञात ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

सड़क हादसा रविवार रात दस बजे का है। ट्रक की टक्कर से कार सवार बटाला के कादियां रोड़ निवासी मनजिंदर सिंह की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि उसकी पत्नी सुरजीत कौर गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गई। इस दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में कार पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई।

गांव भामड़ी में घर की सफाई करा दंपत्ती कार से घर लौट रहा था। गांव कोटला मूसा के पास तेज-रफ्तार ट्रक चालक ने सामने से कार को टक्कर मार दी। वहीं पर ट्रक छोड़कर फरार हो गया। सूचना मिलने पर थाना कादियां पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तथा पुलिस ने घायल महिला को बटाला के सिविल अस्पताल दाखिल कराया, जबकि मृतक मनजिंदर सिंह के शव को कब्जे में लेकर सिविल अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया।

थाना कादियां पुलिस ने मृतक की पत्नी सुरजीत कौर के बयान पर अज्ञात ट्रक चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्जकर लिया। पुलिस को दिए बयान में घायल महिला सुरजीत कौर ने बताया कि वह एक किसान परिवार से संबंध रखते है। गांव भामड़ी में उनकी पुश्तैनी जमीन-जायदाद और एक घर है। रविवार दोपहर पति के साथ कार में सवार होकर गांव भामड़ी पहुंचे। वहां पर घर की साफ-सफाई कराई। रात को नौ-साढ़े नौ बजे के करीब कार सवार होकर वापस बटाला के लिए चल दिए। पीछे उसका भाई सुमिंदरजीत सिंह निवासी मजीठा, जिला अमृतसर अपनी कार में सवार होकर आ रहा था। रात के साढ़े दस बज़े गांव कोटला मूसा के पास पहुंचे तो सामने से आ रहे एक अज्ञात तेज रफ्तार ट्रक चालक ने उनकी कार में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में कार सवार उनके पति मनजिंदर सिंह ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया, जबकि उसे गंभीर हालत में पुलिस की मदद से बटाला के सिविल अस्पताल भर्ती कराया गया। ट्रक छोड़कर मौके से चालक फरार हो गया।

केस के जाच अधिकारी और थाना कादियां के एएसआई सुरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया की कि अज्ञात ट्रक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। ट्रक कब्जे में ले लिया गया। उसके दस्तावेज से ट्रक चालक की पहचान कराई जा रही है। जल्द उसकी पहचान करके कथित आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

