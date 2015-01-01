पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार में आग से झुलसे दो युवक:बठिंडा में ट्रॉले की टक्कर के बाद कार में आग लगी, दो लोग झुलसे; एक ने अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
बठिंडा में रोज गार्डन के पास सड़क हादसे के बाद कार से उठती आगकी लपटें। इस घटना में एक की मौत हो गई तो दूसरा अस्पताल में भर्ती है।
  • मृतक की पहचान मेरठ के रहने वाले सलीम के तौर पर हुई है

बठिंडा में शुक्रवार रात ट्रॉले से टक्कर के बाद एक कार में आग लग गई। इस हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की जलने से मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरा साथी भी गंभीर रूप से घायल है। हादसे के बाद कार में बैठे दो लोग झुलस गए थे। जिन्हें लोगों ने अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। जहां इलाज के दौरान एक ने दम तोड़ दिया।

घटना शुक्रवार रात करीब 1 बजे रोज गार्डन के पास की है। मृतक की पहचान मेरठ के रहने वाले सलीम के तौर पर हुई है। जानकारी के मुताबिक सलीम और उसका एक साथी बेअंत सिंह बठिंडा में किसी परिचित को लेने आए थे। रोज गार्डन के पास ओवरब्रिज पर कार आगे जा रहे ट्राले से टकरा गई। टक्कर के बाद कार की गैसकिट में आग लग गई।

घायल बेअंत सिंह ने बताया कि वह बरनाला में गाड़ी ठीक करवाने के बाद आगे जा रहे थे और बठिंडा में अचानक हादसे का शिकार हो गए। उन्हें लोगों ने गाड़ी से निकालकर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। डीएसपी सिटी-1 गुरजीत रोमाणा ने बताया कि मामले की जांच के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

