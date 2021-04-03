पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की दरकार:काम बंद होने से पहले ही घाटे में इंडस्ट्री बिजली महंगी हुई तो हो जाएंगे बर्बाद

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • इलेक्ट्रिसिटी रेगुलेटरी कमीशन की मीटिंग में कारोबारी बोले

पंजाब स्टेट इलेक्ट्रिसिटी रेगुलेटरी कमीशन ने साल 2021-22 में बिजली के दाम बढ़ाने को लेकर आम पब्लिक के सुझाव लेने को फिरोजपुर रोड पर सेंट्रल चीफ इंजीनियर ऑफिस में वीरवार को मीटिंग की। इसमें सबसे अहम बात ये रही कि बड़ी कारोबारी एसोसिएशनों के नुमाइंदों ने मीटिंग में हिस्सा ही नहीं लिया। सिर्फ जनता नगर स्मॉल स्केल मैन्युफैक्चरर्स एसोसिएशन के ओहदेदार मीटिंग में पहुंचे। उन्होंने कमीशन के चेयरपर्सन के सामने ये बात रखी कि कोरोनाकाल में काम बंद रहने से इंडस्ट्री घाटे में है। ऐसे में अब ऊपर से बिजली के टैरिफ को बढ़ाना सीधे तौर पर इंडस्ट्री को बर्बाद करने से कम नहीं होगा।

कारोबारियों ने मांग की कि टैरिफ न बढ़ाए जाएं। एसोसिएशन के प्रधान जसविंदर ठुकराल ने यहां तक कह दिया कि इस मंदी के दौर के बावजूद बिजली के रेट बढ़ाए गए तो एसोसिएशन कड़ा संघर्ष करेगी। इस दौरान अन्य कारोबारी ने भी ये बात सामने रखी कि उनके घर का एक महीने का बिल 89 लाख रुपए भेजा गया है। इसे ठीक करवाने के चक्कर में अफसरों ने उसे काफी परेशान किया।

उपभोक्ता ने कहा- पीएसपीसीएल नहीं दे रहा करोड़ों का रिफंड -मीटिंग में मौजूद उपभोक्ता चरणजीत सिंह ने कहा कि किसी उपभोक्ता पर 100 रुपए तक भी बकाया खड़ा है तो बिजली कनेक्शन बिना बताए काट दिया जाता है, लेकिन पावरकॉम पर लोगों करोड़ों रुपए बकाया हैं। उसे देने की बजाय महीनों तक चक्कर कटवाए जा रहे हैं। चेयरपर्सन को उपभोक्ता ने मौके पर ही 12 लोगों के नामों की सूची अकाउंट नंबर समेत चेयरपर्सन को सौंपी।

पावरकाॅम की अपनी अदालत के आदेश भी लागू नहीं करवा पाते अफसर-पीएसपीसीएल के ही रिटायर्ड एसडीओ सुखविंदर सिंह ने चेयरपर्सन को बताया कि पावरकॉम की कंज्यूमर ग्रीवेंसेज रिड्रेसेल रीफार्म लुधियाना की तरफ से कंज्यूमर के हक में फैसले सुनाए जाते हैं, लेकिन अधिकारी उन आदेशों को लागू नहीं करते हैं। सुखविंदर ने एक केस की जानकारी मौके पर कमेटी को बताई और कहा कि पीएसपीसीएल को सख्त आदेश जारी करें कि कंज्यूमर के हक में आए पावरकॉम की अदालतों के फैसलों को तुरंत लागू किया जाए। जबकि ऐसी लापरवाही करने पर कमेटी ने भी पावरकॉम को 25 हजार रुपए तक जुर्माना लगाया है।

