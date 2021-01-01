पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहीद-ए-आजम:पाकिस्तान में भगत सिंह की यादगार बनाने को बिकेगा उनका घर

अमृतसर2 घंटे पहले
पाकिस्तान के फैसलाबाद में शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह का पुश्तैनी घर।
  • बंटवारे के वक्त फैसलाबाद से नवांशहर आ गया था परिवार

पाकिस्तान के फैसलाबाद (पहले लायलपुर) स्थित शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह का पुश्तैनी मकान यादगार बनाने के लिए बिकेगा। इसे खरीदने के लिए भगत सिंह मेमोरियल फाउंडेशन आगे आ गया है। शहीद के पुश्तैनी गांव बंगा के नंबरदार और वकील, जिनके पास इसका कब्जा है, इसे देने को राजी हो गए हैं। फाउंडेशन के चेयरमैन एडवोकेट इम्तियाज रशीद कुरैशी ने बताया कि शहीद का घर तीन हिस्सों में बंट चुका है।

इसका एक हिस्सा, जहां भगत सिंह पैदा हुए थे, गांव बंगा के नंबरदार जमात अली के पास है। मंगलवार को जमात अली और रशीद कुरैशी के बीच हुई मीटिंग में उक्त हिस्से को यादगार के लिए समर्पित करने पर सहमति बनी। कुरैशी के अनुसार, इस जगह की जो भी कीमत लगेगी, फाउंडेशन उसे देकर यहां भगत सिंह की यादगार बनाएगा। इस यादगार में अमृतसर के जलियांवाला बाग से भी मिट्टी लाई जाएगी।

मकान के हो चुके हैं 3 हिस्से...पाकिस्तान के फैसलाबाद जिले के बंगा गांव में ही 27 सितंबर 1907 को शहीद-ए-आज भगत सिंह का जन्म हुआ था। देश के बंटवारे के बाद उनका परिवार भारत आ गया और उनका मकान व जमीन-जायदाद वहीं रह गई। बंटवारे के बाद भगत सिंह का परिवार नवांशहर जिले के खटकड़कलां गांव में बस गया था। पाकिस्तान स्थित बंगा गांव के नंबरदार जमात अली बताते हैं कि इस समय भगत सिंह के पुश्तैनी मकान के तीन हिस्से हो चुके हैं और इसमें वह कमरा उनके पास है जिसमें भगत सिंह का जन्म हुआ था। अली कहते हैं कि यह उनके लिए फख्र की बात होगी कि वह शहीद-ए-आजम की यादगार के लिए जमीन दे रहे हैं।

