  • Bio mining Project Not Started, Nor Solid Waste Finished, Corporation Will Be Fined Rs 25 Lakh

एनजीटी की 31 दिसंबर तक की डेडलाइन की:बायो माइनिंग प्रोजेक्ट शुरू नहीं, न सॉलिड वेस्ट हुआ खत्म, निगम को फिर लगेगा 25 लाख रुपए जुर्माना

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • 31 मार्च की डेडलाइन के बाद बैंक गारंटी के 50 लाख से पीपीसीबी पहले भी वसूल कर चुकी है 25 लाख रुपए जुर्माना, कोरोना का बहाना काम न आया

वरियाणा डंप पर करीब 7.50 लाख मीट्रिक टन कूड़े के पहाड़ को खत्म करने के लिए एनजीटी द्वारा दी गई 31 दिसंबर की डेडलाइन की उलटी गिनती शुरू हो गई है। अभी प्रोजेक्ट की प्री-बिड हो पाई है, ऐसे में प्रोजेक्ट के टेंडर का प्रोसेस पूरा होने, वर्कऑर्डर से लेकर काम शुरू होने में कम से कम एक माह का समय लगेगा। तो दूसरी ओर सिटी में सॉलिड वेस्ट की समस्या खत्म करने के लिए घरों से कूड़े का सेग्रीगेशन, 80 वार्ड में कम से कम 45 पिट बनाने और उसमें गीले कूड़े से खाद बनाने का काम भी महज 10 फीसदी ही पूरा हो पाया है।

ऐसे में एक बार फिर निगम के ऊपर 25 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगना तय है। ऐसे ही मामले में करीब 6 माह पहले भी निगम की किरकिरी हो चुकी है, तब 31 मार्च तक बायो माइनिंग प्रोजेक्ट शुरू करने से लेकर सॉलिड वेस्ट को खत्म करने के उपाय को लेकर तय डेडलाइन को पूरा करने में निगम फेल साबित हुआ था।

एनजीटी द्वारा 21 मार्च की डेडलाइन में सॉलिड वेस्ट की समस्या को लेकर काम करने और बायो माइनिंग प्रोजेक्ट का काम शुरू न होने को लेकर पीपीसीबी ने निगम से बैंक गारंटी के रखे 50 लाख में से 25 लाख रुपए जुर्माना की कटौती कर ली थी। तब निगम की विनती और कोरोना काल के कारण देरी का हवाला देने के बावजूद भी जुर्माना की राशि वापस नहीं हो पाई। पीपीसीबी के पास बैंक गारंटी के बचे 25 लाख रुपए की फिर से जुर्माना के तौर पर कटौती की संभावना बन गई है।

निगम के हेल्थ ब्रांच के इंचार्ज डॉ. श्री कृष्ण शर्मा का कहना है कि बायो माइनिंग के प्रोजेक्ट का टेंडर तो कम से कम 31 दिसंबर तक पूरा करने की कोशिश है। दूसरी ओर कोरोना के कारण पिट बनाने, कूड़ा सेग्रीगेशन और कूड़े से खाद बनाने का काम से लेकर लोगों को अवेयर करने का काम प्रभावित हुआ। इसके लिए अभियान शुरू हुआ है, जिसमें अवेयरनेस पर जोर है।

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

