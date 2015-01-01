पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Car Driver Collided With The Bike In The Mist, Crushed The Young Man And Went Out, Death

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:धुंध में कार चालक ने बाइक को मारी टक्कर गिरे युवक को कुचलते हुए निकल गया, मौत

मोगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घने कोहरे के कारण मोगा-कोटकपूरा रोड पर सिघांवाला गांव के पास हुई दुर्घटना

सर्दियों की पहली घनी धुंध के चलते मोगा-कोटकपूरा रोड स्थित गांव सिघांवाला के निकट बुधवार की सुबह तेज रफ्तार स्विफ्ट कार सवार बाइक को टक्कर मारने के बाद युवक को कुचलते हुए आगे निकल गया। युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।गांव बुध सिंह वाला निवासी मनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि उसका साला गुरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ रिंकू (25) निवासी समालसर बुधवार की सुबह साढ़े सात बजे घर से बाइक पर मोगा की प्लेटी स्थित पंजाब यूनियन में मजदूरी करने के लिए आ रहा था। जैसे ही गुरप्रीत सिंह की बाइक गांव सिंघा वाला स्थित हाईवे पर एक गुरुद्वारा साहिब के सामने पहुंचा तो गहरी धुंध के चलते मोगा की ओर से आ रही तेज रफ्तार स्विफ्ट कार ने उसके साले की बाइक को सीधी टक्कर मार दी।

चालक मौके से गाड़ी समेत फरार, मामला दर्ज

दुर्घटना में कार की टक्कर से गुरप्रीत सड़क पर जा गिरा। इस उपरांत गाड़ी उसको कुचलती हुई आगे निकल गई। इससे उसके साले की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे की जानकारी मिलते ही सभी लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और शव को लाकर सरकारी अस्पताल के पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रखवा दिया है। मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही थाना चड़िक पुलिस ने मौके पर जाकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं सड़क हादसे में अचानक गुरप्रीत सिंह की मौत की खबर घर पहुंची तो परिवार का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हो रहा था। थाना चड़िक के एसएचओ जैपाल सिंह ने बताया कि मृत युवक के परिवार वालों के बयान पर अज्ञात स्विफ्ट कार चालक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया जाएगा। गुरप्रीत सिंह (मृत) की लगभग दो साल पहले शादी हुई थी अाैर सात महीने की बेटी का पिता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें