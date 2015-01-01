पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोचक:हाईकोर्ट के एडवोकेट का फेसबुक अकाउंट बंद हुआ तो कोर्ट में किया केस,कहा-मेरी दोस्ती और मेरा काम हो रहा है प्रभावित

चंडीगढ़33 मिनट पहले
  • एडवोकेट आदित्य प्रताप सिंह नैन ने कहा-12 साल से चला रहा था अकाउंट, कई पुरानी यादें जुड़ी थीं

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट के एक एडवोकेट ने फेसबुक को कटघरे में ला दिया है। एडवोकेट आदित्य प्रताप सिंह नैन ने फेसबुक के खिलाफ चंडीगढ़ डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट में सिविल केस फाइल किया है। कहा कि फेसबुक ने बेवजह और उनकी परमिशन के बिना उनका 12 साल पुराना अकाउंट बंद कर दिया था। इस वजह से उन्हें अब काफी परेशानी हो रही है। उनके केस पर अब 19 जनवरी को सुनवाई होगी।

आदित्य प्रताप की तरफ से एडवोकेट अमृतवीर सिंह, पुनीत छाबड़ा और युवराज औलख ने केस फाइल किया है। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि फेसबुक के साथ उनकी कई यादें जुड़ी हुई थीं। उनके अकाउंट्स में उनके कई पुराने दोस्त और उनके प्रोफेशनल कॉन्टैक्ट्स भी थे। फेसबुक अकाउंट बंद होने से उनके बिजनेस पर भी असर पड़ रहा है। इसलिए उन्होंने अब कोर्ट से मांग की है कि फेसबुक को उनका अकाउंट दोबारा शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए जाएं। शिकायतकर्ता आदित्य प्रताप ने बताया कि उन्होंने 2008 में अपना फेसबुक अकाउंट बनाया था। इसके बाद 2016 से वे फेसबुक के जरिए ही अपना प्रोफेशन चला रहे थे।

अक्टूबर के पहले हफ्ते में उनके फेसबुक अकाउंट पर एक मैसेज शो किया। इसमें लिखा था कि उन्हें लॉग-इन करने से पहले अपना आईडी प्रूफ अपलोड करना होगा। उन्होंने आईडी प्रूफ अपलोड कर दिया। इसके तुरंत बाद उनका अकाउंट बंद हो गया। उन्होंने फेसबुक रिव्यू पर इस बारे में शिकायत दी, जिसके बाद फेसबुक से जवाब आया कि उन्होंने कम्युनिटी गाइडलाइंस का उल्लंघन किया है, इसलिए उनका अकाउंट परमानेंट बंद कर दिया गया है।

डायरेक्टर फेसबुक को भेजा नोटिस
आदित्य प्रताप ने बताया कि उन्होंने किसी भी तरह की कम्युनिटी गाइडलाइंस का उल्लंघन नहीं किया है। उन्होंने पहले फेसबुक के गुड़गांव, हैदराबाद और मुंबई डायरेक्टर को लीगल नोटिस भेजा था। मुंबई को छोड़कर बाकी दोनों ब्रांच ने उनका नोटिस रिसीव ही नहीं किया। इसक बाद ही उन्होंने फेसबुक के खिलाफ कोर्ट में केस फाइल कर दिया।

पहले भी फाइल हुआ था ऐसा केस
फेसबुक के खिलाफ दो साल पहले भी चंडीगढ़ कोर्ट में एक केस फाइल हुआ था। तब फेसबुक ने बोर्ड ऑफ कंट्रोल फॉर क्रिकेट इन इंडिया (बीसीसीआई) की शिकायत पर चंडीगढ़ की एक युवती का फेसबुक अकाउंट बंद कर दिया था। इसके बाद कोर्ट ने बीसीसीआई को डायरेक्शन दी थी कि उस युवती के अकाउंट को दोबारा से शुरू करवाया जाए।

