  CBI Handed Over Files Of Guru Granth's Case To The Punjab Police, CM Captain Amarinder Singh Lashed Out At The Akalis

गुरु ग्रंथ की बेअदबी का मामला:CBI ने पंजाब पुलिस को सौंपी फाइलें, CM कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने अकालियों को आड़े हाथों लिया

चंडीगढ़/फरीदकोटएक घंटा पहले
सवा 5 साल पुराने गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की बेअदबी के मामले पर बात करते पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।
सवा 5 साल पुराने गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की बेअदबी के मामले पर बात करते पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।
  • 12 अक्टूबर 2015 को बरगाड़ी के गुरुद्वारा साहिब के पास बिखरे पवित्र स्वरूप के पन्ने देख फैला था लोगों में रोष
  • तीन न्यायिक जांच आयोगों, राज्य की पुलिस और CBI की गहन माथापच्ची के बावजूद समंजस की स्थिति

पंजाब में सवा 5 साल पुराने गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की बेअदबी के मामले की फाइलें CBI ने आखिर पंजाब पुलिस के हवाले कर दी। इसकी जानकारी पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी है। इसके साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री ने अकालियों को आड़े हाथों लिया है। बकौल कैप्टन, भाजपा गठबंधन से अकाली दल के अलग होने के कुछ ही महीने के बाद इस मामले के कागज हमें सौंपना यह साबित करता है कि हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने जांच में रुकावट डाली हुई थी। हमारी पुलिस इस घटना के दोषियों का पता लगाएगी और दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

मामला चर्चा में आया तो शुरू हुआ था प्रदर्शन का सिलसिला
पृष्ठभूमि के अनुसार 1 जून 2015 को दोपहर के एक से दो बजे के बीच बरगाड़ी से करीब पांच किलोमीटर दूर गांव बुर्ज जवाहर सिंह वाला में स्थित गुरुद्वारा साहिब से रहस्यमय अंदाज में श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के पवित्र स्वरूप चोरी हो गए थे। तीन महीने के बाद 25 सितंबर 2015 को बरगाड़ी के गुरुद्वारा साहिब के पास सफेद कागज पर पंजाबी में हाथ से लिखे दो पोस्टर लगे मिले थे, जिस पर काफी अभद्र भाषा में इन स्वरूपों की चोरी में डेरा का हाथ होने की बात लिख सिख संगठनों को खुला चैलेंज किया गया था। इस घटना के करीब 17 दिनों के बाद 12 अक्टूबर को सुबह माथा टेकने गांव बरगाड़ी के गुरुद्वारे में गए लोगों को गांव के गुरुद्वारा साहिब के आसपास नालियों व सड़क पर बिखरे श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के पवित्र स्वरूप के पन्ने मिले।

मामला चर्चा में आया तो पुलिस कार्रवाई से पहले ही बड़ी संख्या में सिख संगठनों के नेताओं ने पहले बरगाड़ी व फिर कोटकपूरा के मेन चौक पर आकर प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। कुछ ही घंटों में हजारों सिख संगत का जमावड़ा लग गया। इसीके साथ ही पंजाब के कई हिस्सों में इस बेअदबी के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया।

घटना के दो दिन के बाद 14 अक्टूबर को पुलिस ने पहले कोटकपूरा के मेन चौक में व बाद में कोटकपूरा बठिंडा रोड पर गांव बहबल कला में प्रदर्शन कर रही संगत पर फायरिंग कर दी। बहबल कलां में फायरिंग से गांव सरांवा वासी गुरजीत सिंह व बहबल खुर्द वासी कृष्ण भगवान सिंह की गोली लगने से मौत हो गई, जबकि करीब दो दर्जन प्रदर्शनकारी व करीब एक दर्जन पुलिस कर्मी घायल हो गए। आज तक बरगाड़ी बेअदबी कांड व उसके बाद का बहबल कलां गोली कांड प्रशासन व पंजाब सरकार के गले की फांस बना हुआ है।

बरगाड़ी मोर्चे के बाद शुरू हुई डेरा प्रेमियों की धरपकड़
बरगाड़ी में हुई श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की बेअदबी की घटना की उच्च स्तरीय जांच के लिए तत्कालीन अकाली भाजपा सरकार ने घटना के दो दिन बाद 16 अक्टूबर 2015 को उच्च न्यायालय के सेवानिवृत्त न्यायाधीश जस्टिस जोरा सिंह के नेतृत्व में एक न्यायिक आयोग का गठन कर मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए। सिख संगठन सिख फार ह्यूमन राइट्स ने सरकार द्वारा गठित आयोग की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल खड़े करते हुए 27 दिसंबर 2015 को अपने स्तर पर सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के सेवानिवृत्त जस्टिस मार्कंडेय काटजू के नेतृत्व में एक अन्य जांच आयोग का गठन कर दिया।

जस्टिस मार्कंडेय काटजू ने अपनी रिपोर्ट फरवरी 2016 में दे दी जिसे तत्कालीन सरकार ने मानने से इन्कार कर दिया। जस्टिस जोरा सिंह ने अपनी रिपोर्ट 30 जून 2016 को सरकार को दी लेकिन तत्कालीन अकाली सरकार ने इसे भी लेने से इन्कार कर दिया। 16 मार्च 2017 को हुए पंजाब विधान सभा चुनावों के बाद कांग्रेस के सत्ता में आने के बाद फिर से जांच शुरू हुई व सरकार ने 14 मार्च 2017 को जस्टिस रणजीत सिंह के नेतृत्व में एक जांच आयोग का गठन कर जांच शुरू करवाई।

1 जून 2018 को सिख संगठनों ने बरगाड़ी की अनाज मंडी में मोर्चा लगा दिया। इस मोर्चा के शुरू होते ही डेरा प्रेमियों की धरपकड़ शुरू हुई। वहीं करीब एक वर्ष से ज्यादा चली जांच के बाद जस्टिस रणजीत सिंह आयोग ने 30 जून 2018 को अपनी रिपोर्ट सरकार को दी। इसमें बेअदबी के मामलों में डेरा की भूमिका पर संदेह जताया गया था।

असमंजस में लटकी है घटना की जांच

यह घटना तीन न्यायिक जांच आयोगों, राज्य की पुलिस और CBI की गहन माथापच्ची के बावजूद भी अभी तक असमंजस की स्थिति में है। उच्च स्तरीय जांच व आयोग के बावजूद अभी तक यह तय नहीं हो पाया है कि हकीकत में घटना को किसने अंजाम दिया व इसके लिए जिम्मेदार कौन है। अलबत्ता पिछले पांच वर्ष से यह मुद्दा पंजाब की राजनीति के लिए एक बड़ा खेल मैदान बना हुआ है।

कैप्टन ने लगाए ये गंभीर आरोप

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हमारी सरकार आने से पहले कोटकपूरा में बेअदबी कांड हुआ था। हमने सत्ता में आने के बाद विधानसभा में रेजुलेशन पास किया था कि यह कागज वापस किए जाएं, लेकिन बार-बार केंद्र सरकार टालती रही। उस समय केंद्र में बैठी हरसिमरत कौर भी चाहती थी कि यह कागज वापस न किए जाएं। जिन्होंने भी यह बेअदबी कांड किया है, उनको कभी भी बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

