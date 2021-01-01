पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:सीबीआई ने मोगा में अडानी के साइलो प्लांट समेत एफसीआई के 3 गोदामों में की जांच

मोगा2 घंटे पहले
अडानी के साइलो प्लांट में अंदर से ताला लगा सीबीआई टीम जांच करती हुई। - Dainik Bhaskar
अडानी के साइलो प्लांट में अंदर से ताला लगा सीबीआई टीम जांच करती हुई।
  • गेहूं व चावलों के सैंपल लेने के साथ स्टाॅक का किया निरीक्षण

सीबीआई की चंडीगढ़ से आई टीम वीरवार शाम से शुक्रवार को खबर लिखे जाने तक मोगा जिले में 3 जगह पर एफसीआई के गोदामों में रेड की। इनमें अडानी ग्रुप के डगरू स्थित सायलो प्लांट भी शामिल है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार वीरवार शाम को चंडीगढ़ से सीबीआई के अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश के नेतृत्व में 12 सदस्यीय टीम वीरवार शाम 5 बजे के बाद मोगा में स्थित एफसीआई के गोदाम में पहुंची और देर रात 1 बजे तक जांच की। इसके बाद इनकी टीम गांव डगरु में स्थित अडानी ग्रुप के सायलो प्लांट में पहुंची जहां रात 1 से शुक्रवार सुबह तक जांच की।

वहीं सीबीआई की टीम अजीतवाल में एफसीआई के गोदाम में भी शुक्रवार दोपहर तक जांच की।पता चला है कि सीबीआई टीम ने अडानी सायलो प्लांट से गेहूं के सैंपल लेने के साथ स्टाक की भी जांच की। वहीं बाकी दो स्थानों पर गेहूं व चावलों को दोनों के सैंपल लेने के साथ उनके स्टाक की भी जांच की है।

गोलेवाला व फरीदकोट के गोदामों पर मारे छापे -

फरीदकोट | सीबीआई की टीम ने फरीदकोट व गोलेवाला स्थित भारतीय खाद्य निगम के गोदामों में दबिश दी। इन गोदामों में स्टोर किए गए चावल व गेहूं के स्टाक के विवरण के साथ वहां से गेहूं व चावल के सैंपल लिए। कोटकपूरा के बफर गोदाम के सुरक्षा कर्मियों के अनुसार गत आधी रात को कुछ लोग दो कारों में गोदाम के गेट पर आए जरूर थे लेकिन उस समय स्टाफ के न होने व गेट की चाबी भी उनके पास न होने के कारण वह बिना कुछ बताए वहां से लौट गए।

चंडीगढ़ से आई 12 सदस्यीय टीम ने लिए गेहूं-चावल के सैंपल-

मोगा | सूत्रों की माने तो केंद्र सरकार के पास शिकायत पहुंची है कि राज्य सरकार एफसीआई के गेहूं को आगे सस्ते में बांट रही है। ऐसे में वीरवार शाम से सीबीआई की चंडीगढ़ से एक 12 सदस्यीय टीम राज्य के 40 एफसीआई के गोदामों को एक साथ खंगाल रही है। इसी कड़ी में मोगा जिले में में भी तीन स्थानों पर सीबीआई की टीम ने एफसीआई के गोदामों को खंगाला है। इनमें अदानी का गांव डगरु में स्थित सायलो प्लांट भी शामिल है। सायलो प्लांट के इंचार्ज गौरव कुमार का कहना है कि यह सीबीआई की रेड नहीं बल्कि उनकी विभागीय जांच थी। उन्होंने बताया कि सीबीआई की टीम ने गेहूं के सैंपल लेने के साथ साथ स्टाक की भी जांच की है। जानकारी मिली है कि सीबीआई की चंडीगढ़ से एक टीम अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश के नेतृत्व में वीरवार शाम को ही मोगा पहुंच गई थी। इस टीम में कुल 12 सदस्य हैं। उन्होंने सर्वप्रथम मोगा शहर में स्थित एफसीआई के गोदाम में जांच की। यहां गेहूं व चावलों के सैंपल लिए। सीबीआई ने मोगा के गांव ढूडीके में स्थित वेयरहाउस पर भी छापा मारा। यह भी पता लगा है कि टीमों की तरफ से साल 2019-20 और 2020 -21 के स्टाक में से गेहूं और चावलों के सैंपल इकट्ठा किए जा रहे हैं।

