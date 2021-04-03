पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जांच:सीबीआई ने बेअदबी मामलों की फाइलें पंजाब पुलिस को सौंपी

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कैप्टन बोले- अकाली दल के इशारे पर जांच में रुकावट की कोशिश की गई थी
  • चीमा बोले- किसान आंदोलन से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए खेल खेलना निंदनीय

शिअद द्वारा केंद्र सरकार से नाता तोड़ लेने के कुछ महीनों के अंदर ही सीबीआई ने बुधवार को बेअदबी मामलों के साथ जुड़े दस्तावेज पुलिस के हवाले कर दिए हैं। वहीं, सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि इससे यह साबित हो गया है कि अकाली दल इन मामलों में अपनी मिलीभगत जाहिर होने पर पर्दा डाले रखने के लिए कार्रवाई में रोड़े अटका रहा था।

सीएम ने कहा इससे उनकी सरकार के उस स्टैंड की भी पुष्टि हो गई कि इन महीनों के दौरान सीबीआई की तरफ से अकाली दल के इशारे पर एसआईटी द्वारा की जा रही जांच में रुकावटें पैदा करने की कोशिशें की गई थीं क्योंकि सितंबर, 2020 तक अकाली दल केंद्र में एनडीए का सहयोगी था। वहीं, सीएम ने हरसिमरत बादल पर केंद्रीय मंत्री के नाते एजेंसी पर दबाव बनाने और केस के साथ जुड़ी फाइलें पुलिस को न सौंपकर

एसआईटी की जांच में रोड़े अटकाने का भी आरोप लगाया। वहीं, शिअद के वरिष्ठ नेता डॉ. दलजीत सिंह चीमा ने सीएम से कहा है कि वह बेअदबी करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने में नाकामी छिपाने की कोशिश करना बंद करें। किसान आंदोलन से ध्यान भटकाने के लिए भाजपा लीडरशिप वाली केंद्र सरकार के साथ मिलकर आरोपों का खेल खेलना निंदनीय है।

सीबीआई ने फाइलें सौंपने से कर दिया था इनकार- 2018 में विधानसभा में व्यक्त की गई सर्वसम्मति के बाद इन मामलों की जांच के लिए सीबीआई को दी इजाजत वापस ले ली थी, सीएम ने कहा जांच के लिए एसआईटी का गठन भी किया गया था। केंद्रीय एजेंसी ने 2 वर्षों तक लगातार राज्य को इस मामले के साथ संबंधित फाइलें सौंपने से इनकार कर दिया और मामले में पहले क्लोजर रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने वाली एजेंसी ने सितंबर 2019 में एक नई जांच टीम बना दी थी।

ये था पूरा मामला... जून से अक्टूबर 2015 के दौरान फरीदकोट के गांव बुर्ज जवाहर सिंह वाला में एक गुरुद्वारा साहिब से श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी का स्वरूप चोरी होने के बाद पवित्र ग्रंथ की बेअदबी की घटनाएं सामने आईं थीं और फरीदकोट के ही बरगाड़ी में श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी के बेअदबी किए पवित्र अंग मिले थे। इससे सिख भाईचारे में बड़े स्तर पर रोष फैल गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें