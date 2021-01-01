पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान समारोह:बेहतरीन काम करने के लिए सोनू सूद समेत 45 लोग होंगे सम्मानित

चंडीगढ़2 घंटे पहले
आज पंजाब सरकार प्रमाण पत्र-2020 देने के लिए विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अच्छा काम करने वाली 45 शख्सियतों को सम्मानित करेंगे। कोई फिजिकल कार्यक्रम नहीं होगा। चुने लोगों को प्रमाण पत्र/2020 देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। बहादुरी के लिए प्रदीप कुमार, फायर अफसर मोहाली को चुना गया है।

समाज सेवा के लिए : सोनू सूद पुत्र, शक्ति सागर सूद, मोहल्ला विद्या रत्न सूद पुराना दशहरा ग्राउंड, मोगा, सोनू महेश्वरी, चेयरमैन, नौजवान वैलफेयर सोसायटी (रजि.), बठिंडा, कुलदीप सिंह मान, सचिव, स्वामी गंगा नंद भुरी वाले इंटरनेशनल फाउंडेशन, धाम तलवंडी खुर्द, तह. जगराओं, जिला लुधियाना, अनिल भारती पुत्र राम प्रकाश, निवासी मकान नं. 572 -ए, माडल टाऊन ऐकस्टैशन, लुधियाना, तरजीत सिंह, ड्राइवर, तहसील दफ्तर अमृतसर -2 प्रमाण पत्र देने के लिए चुना गया।

पेशा माहिरों की सूची : रबजीत सिंह चंडीगढ़, डा. सरबजीत सिंह रंधावा, सीनियर वैटरनरी अफसर बटाला, गुरदासपुर, संत रसीला एवेन्यू, बटाला, डा. (श्रीमती) अजीत दूआ मोहाली, डा. रुपिन्दर बख्शी बैंक कालोनी पटियाला, सरबजीत कौर सोहल, प्रधान पंजाब साहित्य अकाडमी पुत्री डा. रजिन्दर सिंह सोहल, मकान नं. 130, सेक्टर 70, मोहाली, श्री बंसी कौल चुने गए हैं।

कोविड-19 महामारी के दौरान बेहतरीन सेवाओं के लिए : डा. केके तलवाड़, काॅर्डिओेलॉजिस्ट, सलाहकार, स्वास्थ्य और मेडिकल शिक्षा, पंजाब, डाॅ. राज बहादुर, आरथोपैडिक, वायस चांसलर, बाबा फरीद यूनिवर्सिटी आफ हेल्थ साइंस, फरीदकोट, डा. राजेश कुमार, एग्जिक्युटिव डायरेक्टर, एसएचएसआरसी, डॉ. जीडी पुरी, डीन पीजीआई चंडीगढ़, डॉ. पल्लब रेअ, प्रोफेसर पीजीआई चंडीगढ़, डॉ. बिशव मोहन, प्रोफेसर डीएमसी लुधियाना, डॉ. क्लारैंस, जे. सैम्यूल, वाइस प्रिंसिपल, कम्युनिटी विभाग, सीएमसी लुधियाना, डॉ. नीलम मरवाहा, पूर्व प्रमुख पीजीआई चंडीगढ़, डॉ. अमबुज राय, प्रोफेसर नई दिल्ली, डॉ. विशाल चैपड़ा, प्रोफेसर जीएमसी पटियाला, डॉ रमिन्दर पाल सिंह सिबिया, प्रोफसर जीएमसी पटियाला, डॉ वीणा चतारथ प्रोफेसर जीएमसी अमृतसर, डॉ. सन्दीप कटारिया, अटेंडिंग ऐनसथिओलोजिस्ट न्यूयार्क, डॉ. अनूप के सिंह, पलमौनेरी विभाग न्यूयार्क, डॉ. अजीत कुमार कयाल, कंसलटेंट एनसथिटीस्ट लंदन, डॉ. राजेश महाजन, प्रोफेसर डीएमसी एंड एच, लुधियाना, डॉ. कन्नवरदीप सिंह, प्रोफेसर माइक्रोबायोलॉजी, सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज, अमृतसर, डॉ. अवतार सिंह धानजू, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज, अमृतसर, डॉ. रोहित चोपड़ा, प्रोफेसर फरीदकोट, डॉ. प्रगति ग्रोवर, सीनियर रेजीडेंट, फरीदकोट, संजीव कुमार अमृतसर शहर, सुखजिन्दर कौर, हेड कांस्टेबल अमृतसर, गुरमेल सिंह, सब इंस्पेक्टर बरनाला, मनदीप सलगोतरा सब इंस्पेक्टर नं. 28/बीटीआरटी, हरविन्दर कौर, सब इंस्पेक्टर फरीदकोट, गुरदीप कौर इंस्पेक्टर फतेहगढ़ साहिब, दिलबाग सिंह सब इंस्पेक्टर फरीदकोट, कासम अली मुक्तसर साहिब, बिकर सिंह मोगा, सुखजिन्दर पाल सिंह सीनियर कांस्टेबल मोगा, हरीश वर्मा हेड कांस्टेबल, पीआर नं. 27/358, पटेल, कांस्टेबल, नं. 7/884 और मिस. रुपिन्दर कौर सरां, पीपीएस, एडीसीपी -4, लुधियाना) को प्रमाण पत्र देने के लिए सूची में शामिल किया गया है।

