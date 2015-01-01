पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Councilor Son, Who Arrived Amid Protests Over The Connection, Was Attacked By People In The Dispute; People Accused Of Firing

बहसबाजी मारपीट में तब्दील:विरोध के बीच पहुंचे पार्षद पुत्र गोली लगने से घायल, मारपीट भी की गई; लोगों ने पहले गोली चलाने का आरोप लगाया

जालंधर21 मिनट पहले
जालंधर के बस्ती पीरदाद में तनाव के बाद जमा भीड़ और मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस।

जालंधर में गुरुवार को दो गुटों में खूनी टकराव का मामला सामने आया है। बताया जा रहा है कि पानी के कनेक्शन को लेकर हुए विवाद में कुछ लोगों ने पार्षद के घर पर हमला कर दिया। इस घटना में मामूली बहसबाजी मारपीट में तब्दील हो गई और फिर नौबत फायरिंग तक आ गई। गोली लगने से पार्षद का बेटा घायल हो गया, जिसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। हालात पर काबू पाने के लिए मौके पर पहुंच बल पहुंच गया।

घटना जालंधर वैस्ट हलके के बस्ती पीरदाद इलाके की है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इलाके में पानी का कनेक्शन लगाने को लेकर विरोध हो रहा था। इस दौरान पार्षद लखविंदर बाजवा का बेटा राहुल मौके पर पहुंचा। यहां कुछ लोगों के साथ उसका विवाद हो गया।

झगड़े में जहां राहुल घायल हो गया। लोगों ने उस पर भी गोली चलाने का आरोप लगाया है। मौके पर मौजूद सनी ने बताया कि राहुल ने उनके सिर पर पिस्तौल का बट मारा और दो फायर भी किए। उसे भी घायल अवस्था में सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया। सूचना मिलते ही थाना बस्ती बावा खेल की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच शुरू कर दी। घायलों को सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है, वहीं मामले की सूचना पाकर पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई है।

