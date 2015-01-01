पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Covid 19: Night Curfew Will Be Imposed In Punjab From December 1; Double Penalty For Not Wearing Mask, Government Issued Advisory

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर:पंजाब में 1 दिसंबर से लगेगा नाइट कर्फ्यू; अब मास्क न पहनने पर 500 की जगह 1000 देना होगा जुर्माना

चंडीगढ़24 मिनट पहले
पंजाब के राज्यपाल वीपी सिंह बदनौर के प्रमुख सचिव जेएम बालामुरुगन दूसरी बार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

पंजाब में कोरोना मामले बढ़ते जा रहे हैं, जिसके मद्देनजर कैप्टन सरकार ने प्रदेश में नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाने का फैसला किया है। मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने इसकी घोषणा भी कर दी है और एडवाइजरी भी जारी कर दी है। मास्क न पहनने या सामाजिक दूरी बनाए न रखने पर जुर्माने को दोगुना करने के आदेश भी जारी किए गए हैं। सरकार द्वारा जारी निर्देशों के अनुसार, 15 दिसंबर तक सूबे के के सभी जिलों, शहरों और कस्बों में रात 10 बजे से सुबह 5 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा। मास्क न पहनने पर 1000 रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

राज्यपाल के प्रमुख सचिव दूसरी बार कोरोना पॉजिटिव

बता दें कि पंजाब के राज्यपाल वीपी सिंह बदनौर के प्रमुख सचिव जेएम बालामुरुगन दूसरी बार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। अब वह 14 दिन के लिए क्वारैंटाइन में चले गए हैं। इसके अलावा राजभवन में तैनात पांच सुरक्षा गार्ड की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। इससे पहले 9 अगस्त को बाला मुरुगन की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई थी।

प्रोटोकॉल के मुताबिक, पंजाब राजभवन में कोविड टेस्टिंग की गई थी। 338 टेस्ट हुए थे जिनमें से छह की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। सभी को आइसोलेट कर दिया गया है। वहीं गवर्नर और उनके परिवार की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। कोविड-19 की सभी गाइडलाइंस को राजभवन में फॉलो किया जा रहा है। कुछ देर के लिए राजभवन में एंट्री और मीटिंग्स को रि-स्ट्रिक्ट कर दिया गया है।

