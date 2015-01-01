पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना ने किरकिरा किया मजा:पंजाब में नए साल का जश्न नहीं मना पाएंगे लोग; नाइट कर्फ्यू को लेकर सख्त है सरकार

चंडीगढ़14 मिनट पहले
कारोबारियों का कहना है कि होटल इंडस्ट्री लगभग ठप होने की कगार पर खड़ी है। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • होटलों और रेस्टोरेंट, नाइट बार एवं पब को सख्ती से नियमों का पालन करने को कहा गया है

कोरोना ने मजा किरकिरा कर दिया है, क्योंकि पंजाब के लोग नए साल का जश्न नहीं मना पाएंगे। नाइट कर्फ्यू को लेकर सरकार का रवैया काफी सख्त है। सभी होटलों और रेस्टोरेंट, नाइट बार एवं पब को सख्ती से नियमों का पालन करने को कहा गया है। ऐसे में न्यू ईयर पार्टी नहीं होगी।

दरअसल, कैप्टन सरकार ने प्रदेश में नाइट कर्फ्यू की तारीख आगे बढ़ा दी है। मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने इसकी घोषणा भी कर दी है और नए सिरे से एडवाइजरी भी जारी कर दी है। नए आदेशों के तहत अब प्रदेश में 1 जनवरी 2021 तक नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा और इसकी समयावधि रात 10 बजे से सुबह 5 बजे तक रहेगी।

ऐसे में प्रदेश में नववर्ष का जश्न देखने को नहीं मिलेगा। आम तौर पर एक महीना पहले ही न्यू ईयर पार्टी की तैयारियां शुरू हो जाती हैं। लेकिन इस बार प्रबंधक निराश हैं। उन्हें उम्मीद थी कि सरकार कुछ ढील देगी, लेकिन उससे पहले ही मुख्यमंत्री ने नाइट कर्फ्यू बढ़ाने के आदेश जारी कर दिए।

होटल कारोबारियों का कहना है कि कोरोना के कारण पहले ही वे काफी नुकसान झेल चुके हैं। होटल इंडस्ट्री लगभग ठप होने की कगार पर खड़ी है। न ही सैलानी आते हैं और न ही लोग इधर उधर जाते हैं। ऐसे में अगर नए साल पर भी जश्न नहीं होगा तो अगले साल कारोबार संभालना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

