पवित्र ग्रंथ की बेअदबी:लुधियाना में सड़क पर बिखरे मिले गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के फटे पन्ने, सिख संगत भड़की

लुधियाना30 मिनट पहले
मामले की जानकारी देते पुलिस अफसर
  • मंगलवार देर रात का मामला, बेअदबी देखकर भड़क गए लोग
  • एक शख्स ने ली जिम्मेदारी, बोला- मशहूर होने के लिए किया

पंजाब के लुधियाना में पवित्र ग्रंथ की बेअदबी का मामला सामने आया है। मंगलवार की रात टिब्बा रोड पर गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के फटे हुए पन्ने पड़े मिले। यह देखकर सिख संगत भड़क गई।

मामले की खबर पुलिस को दी गई तो एक टीम मौक पर पहुंची। प्राथमिक जांच पड़ताल में एक शख्स सामने आया है, जिसने स्वीकार किया है कि उसने यह काम किया है। उसने ही पवित्र ग्रंथ के पन्ने फाड़कर सड़क पर बिखेरे हैं। ऐसा उन्हें मशहूर होने एवं सुर्खियों में आने के लिए किया है।

लुधियाना सीपी का कहना है कि आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी, क्योंकि उसने धार्मिक भावनाओं को भड़काने का प्रयास किया है। मेरी सिख संगत से अपील है कि वे शांति बनाए रखें। आरोपी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

