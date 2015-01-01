पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रोन:पाक से ड्रोन से नशा, हथियारों की तस्करी, 2 आरोपी गिरफ्तार,अमृतसर में खलिस्तानी माॅड्यूल किया ब्रेक

अमृतसर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ड्रोन, ट्रांसमीटर, कैमरा, .32 बोर रिवाॅल्वर मिली

पंजाब पुलिस ने पाकिस्तानी तस्करों से ड्रोन के जरिये नशीले पदार्थों और हथियारों की तस्करी करने वाले खालिस्तानी मॉड्यूल के दो सदस्यों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों की पहचान लखबीर सिंह उर्फ लक्खा और बचित्तर सिंह के तौर पर हुई है जिन्हें अमृतसर (ग्रामीण) पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता ने बताया कि आरोपियों से एक कुआडकाॅप्टर ड्रोन, एक स्काईडरोइड ट्रांसमीटर, मिनी रिसीवर, कैमरा समेत

एक .32 बोर की रिवाॅल्वर मिली है। ड्रोन व अन्य सामान लखबीर व गुरपिंदर ने चार महीने पहले दिल्ली से खरीदा था। उनसे एक स्कॉर्पियो एचआर -35 एम 3709, कुछ जिंदा कारतूस व नशीले पदार्थ भी बरामद किए गए हैं। दोनों पाक के खालिस्तानी समर्थक चिश्ती से संपर्क में थे। लखबीर को थाना चाटीविंड, अमृतसर से काबू किया गया। उसकी निशानदेही पर ड्रोन बरामद हुआ।

खालिस्तान समर्थक चिश्ती से था संपर्क...

लखबीर अजनाला के 4 नशा तस्करों से संपर्क में था जो अभी अमृतसर जेल में बंद हैं। जेल में लखबीर के साथी नशा तस्कर सुरजीत मसीह के फोन की जांच से पता चला कि लखबीर विदेशी तस्करों समेत पाक के तस्कर चिश्ती के संपर्क में था। चिश्ती खालिस्तानी संचालकों से भी संपर्क में है। सिमरनजीत ने लखबीर को एक और ड्रोन खरीदने को कहा था।

