  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  • Drug Smuggling: 35 Crores Heroin And A Pistol Recovered From Border In Ferozepur, BSF Engaged In Investigation

नशे की तस्करी:फिरोजपुर में बॉर्डर से बरामद हुई 35 करोड़ की हेरोइन; एक पिस्टल भी मिली, जांच में जुटी BSF

फिरोजपुर3 मिनट पहले
गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर बीएसएफ जवानों ने सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया था।
  • करीब 7 किलो हेरोइन मिली है, BSF जवानों ने सर्च अभियान चलाया था

पंजाब के फिरोजपुर में भारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर से नशे की खेप बरामद हुई है। करीब 7 किलो हेरोइन मिली है और साथ में एक पिस्टल भी पकड़ी गई है। खेप को कब्जे में लेकर BSF आगे की कार्रवाई करने में जुटी है। बरामद हुई हेरोइन की कीमत अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बाजार में करीब 35 करोड़ रुपए है।

BSF को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी। मुखबिर ने बताया कि बॉर्डर के रास्ते करोड़ों की हेरोइन भारत पहुंचाई जाएगी। इस सूचना पर कार्रवाई करते हुए BSF जवानों ने सर्च अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान जवानों को हेरोइन की खेप और पिस्टल बरामद हुई।

