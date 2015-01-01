पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Drug Smuggling: Anti Narcotics Cell And Health Department Team Recovered Drug Pills And Capsules From Medical Store At Jalandhar

उड़ता पंजाब:मेडिकल स्टोर पर एंटी नारकोटिक्स टीम ने मारी रेड, नशीली गोलियां और कैप्सूल बरामद

जालंधर26 मिनट पहले
मेडिकल स्टोर में छापा मारकर नशीली गोलियां और कैप्सूल बरामद की गई हैं।
  • ड्रग एंड कॉस्मेटिक एक्ट के तहत यह दवाएं इस तरह बेची नहीं जा सकती

जालंधर पुलिस के एंटी नारकोटिक्स सेल और सेहत विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने गुरुवार को एक मेडिकल स्टोर में छापामारी की। इस छापामारी में स्टोर से हजारों नशीली गोलियां व कैप्सूल बरामद हुई हैं। टीम ने मेडिकल स्टोर मालिक के खिलाफ ड्रग एंड कॉस्मेटिक एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है।

कमिश्नरेट पुलिस के एंटी नारकोटिक्स सेल के इंचार्ज इंस्पेक्टर सुखदेव सिंह और ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर रवि गुप्ता की संयुक्त टीम ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर छापा मारा था। टीम बनाकर वे पुरानी होशियारपुर रोड स्थित परमिंदर अस्पताल के नजदीक कौशल मेडिकल स्टोर पहुंचे।

जहां ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर और उनकी टीम ने दवाइयों की चेकिंग की तो 12,700 कैप्सूल और गोलियां बरामद हुईं। यह चेकिंग दुकान के मालिक सुरिंदर शर्मा की मौजूदगी में ही हुई है। ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर के मुताबिक, मेडिकल स्टोर मालिक इन दवाइयों का रिकॉर्ड पेश नहीं कर पाया और ड्रग एंड कॉस्मेटिक एक्ट के तहत यह दवाएं इस तरह बेची भी नहीं जा सकती।

