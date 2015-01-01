पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Drug Smuggling: CIA Staff Fazilka Recovered Heroin And Drug Money, Two Accused Arrest

नशे की तस्करी:सीआईए स्टाफ ने 3 किलो 666 ग्राम हेरोइन, 60 हजार रुपए ड्रग मनी पकड़ी, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

फाजिल्का5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तार किए गए नशा तस्कर
  • पहले 120 ग्राम हेरोइन और 60 हजार रुपए ड्रग मनी बरामद हुई थी
  • पूछताछ में नशे की तस्करी की दूसरी वारदात के बारे में पता चला

पंजाब में फाजिल्का जिले की सीआईए पुलिस ने नशे की तस्करी किए जाने के मामले का पर्दाफाश किया है। बाहमनी वाला चूंगी जलालाबाद में एक शख्स से हेरोइन और ड्रग मनी बरामद हुई है। पुलिस टीम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करके एनडीपीसी एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

फाजिल्का के एसएसपी हरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि सीआईए टीम ने गत 4 नवंबर को बाहमनी चूंगी जलालाबाद में शक के आधार पर कुलवंत सिंह उर्फ कंता और गुरभेज सिंह उर्फ भेजा निवासी फिरोजपुर को गिरफ्तार किया था। इनकी ऑल्टो कार की तलाशी ली गई तो उसमें से 120 ग्राम हेरोइन और 60 हजार रुपए ड्रग मनी बरामद हुई थी। कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने एनडीपीएस व असला एकट के तहत मुकदमा नंबर 182 दर्ज किया।

पूछताछ में गुरभेज सिंह उर्फ भेजा ने बताया कि उसके पाकिस्तानी तस्करों के साथ संबंध हैं और वह उनसे व्हाट्सऐप पर बात करता है। उसने बीएसएफ चौकी, जिला फिरोजपुर में सरहद पार से हेरोइन मंगवाई है। कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने 5 नवंबर को गुरभेज सिंह की निशानदेही पर डीएसपी फाजिल्का के नेतृत्व में 3 किलो 546 ग्राम हेरोइन और एक पिस्तौल मेड इन इटली बरामद की।

गुरभेज सिंह के खिलाफ विभिन्न थानों में हेरोइन की तस्करी और जाली करेंसी रखने के पांच मामले दर्ज हैं। कुलवंत सिंह के खिलाफ भी दो मुकदमे पहले से दर्ज हैं। वहीं बरामद की गई गई हेरोइन की अंतर्राष्ट्रीय बाजार में कीमत 20 करीब करोड़ रुपए बताई जा रही है। काबू किए गए आरोपियों से पूछताछ के दौरान सरहद पार से होने वाली हेरोइन और हथियारों की तस्करी संबंधी राज खुलने की उम्मीद है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें