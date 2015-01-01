पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाकी वाले मुसीबत में फंसे:अजनाला में थाने के अंदर हवालाती की मौत; पुलिस वाले कहते- सुसाइड की, परिजन बोले- पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

अमृतसर27 मिनट पहले
प्रीतम सिंह से मिलने के लिए उसके परिवार के सदस्य आए थे, लेकिन उन्हें मिलने नहीं दिया गया।
  • प्रीतम सिंह नामक व्यक्ति को ड्रग पैराफर्नेलिया के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था

पंजाब में अमृतसर जिले के अजनाला कस्बे में कंबो थाना पुलिस टीम एक बड़ी मुसीबत में फंस गई है। दरअसल, शनिवार को थाने में संदिग्ध हालात में एक हवालाती की मौत हो गई है। पुलिस वालों का कहना है कि उसने खुदकुशी की। वहीं, मृतक के परिजन ने पीट-पीटकर मार डालने के आरोप लगाए हैं।

कंबो थाना पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को प्रीतम सिंह नामक व्यक्ति को ड्रग पैराफर्नेलिया के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था। प्रीतम सिंह से मिलने के लिए उसके परिवार के सदस्य आए थे, लेकिन उन्हें मिलने नहीं दिया गया। शनिवार को परिजन को उसकी मौत की खबर मिली। लेकिन पुलिस ने परिवार के सदस्य को कहा कि प्रीतम सिंह ने फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली है। वहीं, मृतक के परिजन का आरोप है कि कल हमें मिलने नहीं दिया था। अब प्रीतम की मौत हो गई है। वह आत्महत्या नहीं कर सकता। पुलिस वालों ने ही उसे पीट-पीटकर मार डाला है।

परिजन ने पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई किए जाने की मांग की है। वहीं, DSP बलदेव सिंह ने कहा कि इस संबंध में मजिस्ट्रियल जांच चल रही है। आरोपी ने आत्महत्या की है। बाकी की जानकारी जांच पूरी होने के बाद ही दी जाएगी।

