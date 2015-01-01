पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Drug Smuggling: Sawdust Popped Smuggler Driver Arrest In Jalandhar, Truck And Mobile Seized

सप्लाई की ओट में स्मगलिंग:जालंधर में ट्रक ड्राइवर के पास 25 किलो चूरा पोस्त मिला, श्रीनगर से पंजाब लेकर आता था

जालंधर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ड्राइवर से बरामद हुई चूरा पोस्त के साथ पुलिस टीम
  • गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर पुलिस टीम ने मारा था छापा
  • ट्रक खड़ा करके ग्राहक का इंतजार कर रहा था ड्राइवर

पंजाब के जालंधर जिले की पुलिस ने श्रीनगर से चूरा-पोस्त की तस्करी करके पंजाब में सप्लाई करने वाले एक ट्रक चालक को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी से 25 किलो चूरा पोस्त बरामद किया गया है। पुलिस ने उसका ट्रक भी ज़ब्त कर लिया है। माल की सप्लाई की आड़ में यह तस्करी की जा रही थी।

जालंधर रूरल पुलिस के एसएसपी डॉ. संदीप कुमार गर्ग ने बताया कि थाना भोगपुर के एएसआई सतपाल सिंह कुरेशिया नाके पर मौजूद थे। उन्हें मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि फतेहगढ़ साहिब जिले के गांव भड़ी का रहने वाला जसदीप सिंह उर्फ जस्सी ट्रक नंबर PB11CN8955 चलाता है। इस ट्रक में वह माल में छिपाकर श्रीनगर से चूरा-पोस्त लाकर अलग-अलग शहरों में सप्लाई करता है।

मुखबिर ने बताया कि जसदीप सिंह ट्रक में श्रीनगर से चूरा पोस्त लेकर आया है और ट्रक को मेन जीटी रोड पर कुरेशिया के नजदीक बादशाह ढाबा के पास खड़ा करके ग्राहक का इंतजार कर रहा है। सूचना मिलते ही एएसआई ने टीम के साथ वहां छापा मारा। ट्रक की तलाशी ली गई तो आगे केबिन में क्लीनर सीट के नीचे बने बक्से से प्लास्टिक का बोरा बरामद किया, जिसमें से 25 किलो चूरा पोस्त बरामद हुआ।

पुलिस टीम ने तुरंत कार्रवाई करते हुए चालक जसबीर जस्सी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने ट्रक और उसका मोबाइल भी जब्त कर लिया। मोबाइल के जरिए पुलिस नशा तस्करों का पता लगाने में जुट गई है। जस्सी के खिलाफ एनडीपीसी एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 5 तरह की ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सर्विस, गूगल-पे सबसे पॉपुलर, जानें ई-पेमेंट के फायदे - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें