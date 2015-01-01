पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निगम चुनाव:किसान आंदोलन के कारण चाहवान प्रत्याशियों के चयन में हो रही देरी, 25 वार्डों में महिलाएं ही लड़ सकेंगी चुनाव

कपूरथला2 दिन पहले
हरपाल रंधावा| नगर निगम का चुनाव फरवरी तक होने की संभावना है। चुनाव को लेकर वार्डबंदी का नोटिफिकेशन भी हो चुका है। पार्टियों को अपने कैंडिडेट तलाशने का समय नहीं मिल पा रहा है। कारण किसान अंदोलन से सभी पार्टियां के नेता और चाहवान कैंडिडेट दिल्ली में बैठे हुए है। नगर निगम का कपूरथला में पहला चुनाव होगा। चुनाव में महिला कैंडिडेट के लिए कौन सा वार्ड होगा, वार्ड में कौन सा एरिया होगा, कौन सी गली साथ लगती है। इसे लेकर दैनिक भास्कर अपने पाठकों के लिए सबसे पहले बड़ी जानकारी लेकर आया है। वार्ड का कैंडिडेट आप भी हो सकते हैं, इसलिए यह जानकारी आपके लिए खास होगी।

नई वार्डबंदी में 50 वार्डों में से 33 वार्ड किसी न किसी केटागिरी में आरक्षित रखे हैं। जैसे एससी वर्ग के लिए 6 वार्ड, एससी महिला वर्ग के लिए 5 वार्ड, ओबीसी वर्ग के लिए 2 वार्ड और महिलाओं के लिए 20 वार्ड अरक्षित होंगे जबकि जनरल (सामान्य वर्ग) के लिए 17 वार्ड रखे हैं। कुल मिला कर पहली बार 25 वार्डों में महिला चुनाव लड़ सकेंगी। महिला कैंडिडेट के लिए कौन सा वार्ड, कौन सा एरिया और कौन सी गली जुड़ी, जानिए सबसे पहले

महिला कैंडिडेट के लिए कौन सा वार्ड, कौन सा एरिया और कौन सी गली जुड़ी, जानिए सबसे पहले

एससी वर्ग महिला के लिए आरक्षित वार्ड

वार्ड नंबर 35 में दंदूपुर रोड से दाना मंडी से सुल्तानपुर लोधी रोड तक, गली कर्म सिंह से गली जीत सिंह और गली बलविंदर कुमार तक का हिस्सा आता है। वार्ड नंबर 41 में गली बैकसाइड नरोत्तम विहार से गली संतोष वाली तक, गली दरगाह वाली से गली गुरुद्वारा साहिब तक का हिस्सा आता है। वार्ड नंबर 43 में प्राचीन वाल्मीकि मंदिर से गली प्रदीप शर्मा तक, गली आटा चक्की वाली से केसरी बाग रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है। वार्ड नंबर 45 में गली हरप्रीत सिंह से लाहौरी गेट रोड तक, गली विजय कुमार से गली दुर्गादास, मेहताबगढ़ रोड से हाथी खाना रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है। वार्ड नंबर 47 में बाईपास रोड हाथीखाना रोड से गली हरप्रीत सिंह वाली तक, शिव मंदिर रोड से बाइपास रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है।

नई वार्डबंदी में 20 वार्ड जनरल वर्ग की महिलाओं के लिए किए गए आरक्षित

{वार्ड 1 में वार्ड पुलिस लाइन रोड से लाल जी मंदिर रोड तक, आशोक रोड से गोइंदवाल साहिब रोड तक और सुभानपुर रोड का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड नंबर 3 में एमएसडी मॉडल स्कूल रोड से अदर्श नगर के ट्यूबवेल नंबर 5 तक, गली आशोक कुमार सेसंत मैटल वर्कस तक और मेन गली बनजारियां का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड 5 में माल रोड केसरिया बाजार तक, क्लॉक टावर रोड तक, पांच मंदिर तक व जालंधर रोड से पैलेस रोड का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड नंबर 7 में गली गुरुद्वारा साहिब से गली सुभानपुर रोड तक, चूरवाल रोड से डेरा साहिब रोड तक, सामने अजीत सिंह रोड व गली जोगिंदर सिंह तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड 9 में सुभानपुर रोड से गांव बिशनपुर रोड तक, ड्रेन रोड से विला कोठी रोड तक, गुरु नानक रोड से सामने हमीरा रोड तक।
{वार्ड नंबर 11 में गांव दबुर्जी रोड से करतारपुर रोड को पार करते हुए कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स तक, गुरुद्वारा जठेरियां से दबुर्जी रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड नंबर 13 में बाबा दीप सिंह नगर रोड से गली सेंटर पार्क तक, लायलपुर खालसा रोड से गली ग्रीन पार्क व मनसूरवाल रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड 15 में मनसूरवाल रोड से जालंधर रोड पैलेस रोड तक, मिलट्री ग्राउंड से पीर चौधरी तक व मनसूरवाल कॉलोनी रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड नंबर 17 में गांव धुआंखा जगीर रोड से जालंधर रोड रोड को पार करते हुए गांव मनसूरवाल रास्ते तक, गली हरबंस सिंह वाली से अर्बन एस्टेट तक व कोर्ट रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड 19 में रेलवे लाइन से गांव औजला का कच्चा रास्ता से गांव औजला तक, कालासंघिया रोड से गली जगजीत इंजी वर्कस तत, गली साधू राम से रेलवे लाइन तक।।
{वार्ड नंबर 21 में कालासंघिया रोड से गली साधू राम तक, कालासंघिया रोड से रेलवे लाइन तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड 23 में गली मोहन लाल से गली गुरुद्वारा साहिब तक, कैप्टन झगड सिंह समाध तक, गुडज ट्रांस्पोर्ट रोड से रेलवे स्टेशन रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड नंबर 25 में अमृत बाजार से कायमपुर रोड व सुल्तानपुर लोधी रोड तक, गली प्यारा सिंह तक व गली पार्क वाली तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड नंबर 27 में लाहौरी रोड से शालीमार रोड तक, गली दीवान दुल्ला रोड से गली भगत सिंह वाली तक, गली जसपाल सिंह रोड से लाहौरी रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड नंबर 29 में अमृत बाजार रोड से गली कुंदन सिंह से गली पार्क वाली तक, सुल्तानपुर लोधी तक, कालेज होस्टल से गली आरोडा तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड 31 में गली रजिंदर सिंह वाली से अनाज मंडी तक, गली लिंक रोड से मार्कफैड रोड तक, गली ओपन लेंड वाली से सुल्तानपुर लोधी रोड तक।
{वार्ड 33 में गली मदन मोहन से दंदूपुर रोड तक, गली केवल कृष्ण से सरकारी स्कूल शेखूपुर रोड क, गली बलविंदर कुमार से गली अनीता राणी तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड 37 में संतपुर रोड, गली तिलक राज वाली से गली सुखदेव वाली तक, दंदूपुर रोड से संतपुरा रोड तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड नंबर 39 में गली मलकीत वाली से लिंक रोड तक, गली वेद प्रकाश, गली गुरवीर कौर से गली सुखदेव सिंह वाली तक, संतपुरा रोड से गली मलकीत सिंह वाली तक का हिस्सा आता है।
{वार्ड 49 में गोइंदवाल रोड से गली विकास जनरल स्टोर तक, गली प्रदीप शर्मा से भगत सिंह कॉलोनी तक, गली भुपिंदर सिंह से गली दर्शन सिंह वाली तक का हिस्सा।

