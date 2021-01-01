पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Fake Agent Cheated Youth For Rs 16 Lakh, Instead Of America, The Man Was Sent To Ecuador

ठगी का शिकार:अमेरिका की बजाय युवक को इक्वाडोर भेजा, 25 दिन जंगलों में रहा, अब लौटा

मूनक6 मिनट पहले
  • पीड़ित को 45 दिन तक पनामा की जेल में गुजारनी पड़ी रातें

मूनक के एक युवक को विदेश जाने का सपना इतना भारी पड़ गया कि वह एक फर्जी एजेंट के हत्थे चढ़ 25 दिन तक पनामा के जगंलों और 45 दिन तक जेल में रहा। पीड़ित ने बताया कि हरियाणा के एक युवक ने 16 लाख रुपए लेकर उसे अमेरिका की बजाए इक्वाडोर भेज दिया। जहां आरोपी के जानकार ने 2 माह उसे अपने साथ रखा और बाद में पनामा के जंगलों में छोड़ दिया।

जिसे बाद में पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इंडियन अबेंसी मैक्सिको द्वारा युवक को वाइट पासपोर्ट जारी करने पर वह अपने घर लौट सका। एजेंट ने युवक के पिता को 2 लाख वापस कर दिए है परंतु 14 लाख हड़प गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

दो ट्राले और गहने बेच एजेंट को दिए थे 16 लाख रुपए....मूनक निवासी नेशनल मानव अधिकार काउंसिल के जिला प्रधान मुखत्यार सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसका बेटा संदीप विदेश जाना चाहता है। इसके लिए हरियाणा के गांव अंगोद निवासी केवल से मिला। केवल ने उनसे बेटे को विदेश भेजने के लिए 16 लाख लिए और अमेरिका में काम दिलवाने की गारंटी भी दी। पीड़ित ने बताया कि उसने अपने दो ट्राले व पत्नी के गहने बेचकर केवल सिंह को 16 लाख रुपए दे दिए।

