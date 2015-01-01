पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:वामपंथियों और माओवादियों वाले बयानों पर गरमाई राजनीति; सुखबीर बादल भड़के और बोले- माफी मांगें मंत्री

चंडीगढ़12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रधान एवं पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुखबीर बादल ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से अनुरोध किया कि वे किसानों की बात सुनें
  • कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह से बैठक में हुई बातें सार्वजनिक करने को कहा

किसान आंदोलन के बारे में केंद्रीय मंत्रियों द्वारा दिए गए वामपंथियों और माओवादियों संबंधी बयानों पर राजनीति गरमा गई है। शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रधान एवं पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुखबीर बादल ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है और तीखे शब्दों में कहा कि जो भी सरकार से असहमत होता है, उसे देशद्रोही कहा जाता है।

सुखबीर सिंह बादल पार्टी के 100 साला स्थापना दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में श्री हरमंदिर साहिब में श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब का पाठ शुरू करवाने के बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत कर रहे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि बड़े दुख की बात है, केंद्र सरकार किसान आंदोलन को राजनीतिक दलों और खालिस्तानियों का आंदोलन कहकर बदनाम कर रही है। जो केंद्र सरकार से सहमत नहीं होता है, उसे देशद्रोही ही कहा जाता है। ऐसे बयान देने वालों को सार्वजनिक रूप से माफी मांगनी चाहिए।

सुखबीर बादल ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार किसानों की आवाज को दबाने की कोशिश कर रही है। लेकिन अगर किसान कानूनों से सहमत नहीं है तो केंद्र सरकार क्यों उन कानूनों को लागू कर रही है। मेरी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से अपील है कि वे किसानों की बात सुनें कि वे क्या चाहते हैं? उसके बाद ही आगे का फैसला लें। हो सकता है कि किसान कोई सुझाव दें और वह सही लगे तो कुछ बदलाव करके केंद्र सरकार कानून दोबारा बना सकती है।

केंद्र सरकार के मंत्रियों ने ये सब कहा था

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर खाद्य, रेलवे और उपभोक्ता मामलों के मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा था कि ऐसा लगता है जैसे कुछ माओवादी और वामपंथी तत्वों ने आंदोलन का नियंत्रण अपने हाथ में ले लिया है, जो किसानों के मुद्दे पर चर्चा करने की बजाय कुछ और एजेंडा चला रहे हैं। देश की जनता देख रही है।

समझ रही है कि कैसे पूरे देश में वामपंथियों/माओवादियों को कोई समर्थन नहीं मिलने के बाद वे किसान आंदोलन को हाईजैक करके इस मंच का इस्तेमाल अपने एजेंडे के लिए करना चाहते हैं। केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने कहा था कि असामाजिक तत्व किसानों का वेश धारण कर उनके आंदोलन का माहौल बिगाड़ने का षड्यंत्र कर रहे हैं।

