आंदोलन:किसानाें ने बंदा सिंह बहादुर और भगत सिंह के नाम पर बनाए नगर, बहादुरगढ़ हाईवे पर क्रांतिकारियों और महापुरुषों के नाम नगर बसाए गए

टिकरी बॉर्डर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
6 नगरों में लाउड स्पीकरों से देते हैं सूचना
  • बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास तक दिख रहा आंदाेलनकारियाें का जज्बा और जुनून, ठंड में भी युवाओं से लेकर बुजुर्ग तक निभा रहे हैं अपना फर्ज

किसान आंदाेलन के बीच बहादुरगढ़ के टिकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास तक आंदाेलनकारियाें का जज्बा और जुनून देखने काे मिल रहा है। पंजाब के क्रांतिकारियों और महापुरुषों के जीवन संघर्ष से प्रेरणा लेकर यह किसान सर्दी में भी खुले आसमान तले डटे हुए हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने बहादुरगढ़ हाईवे पर 6 नगर इन्हीं क्रांतिकारियों और महापुरुषों के नाम पर बसा दिए हैं।

इनमें बाबा बंदा सिंह बहादुर नगर, शहीद भगत सिंह के नाम प्रमुख हैं। जैसे-जैसे पंजाब और हरियाणा के किसानों के जत्थे ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली लिए यहां दमखम के साथ आ रहे हैं, वैसे ही नगरों की संख्या बढ़ाए जाने की प्लानिंग बनती जाती है। फिलहाल यहां 10 किलोमीटर के दायरे में महापुरुषाें व क्रांतिकारियाें के नाम पर 6 नगर बसाए गए हैं। हर नगर को यहां एक ब्लॉक की संज्ञा दी गई है और ब्लॉक प्रधान बनाए गए हैं। इन ब्लॉक प्रधानों की देखरेख में ही नगर में रहने वाले युवा और बुजुर्ग प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने से लेकर रोजमर्रा की जरूरत के सामानों को मुहैया कराने की जिम्मेदारी निभा रहे हैं।

धरना स्थल पर भोजन तैयार करने से लेकर वितरण तक सबकी जिम्मेदारी तय

रोहतक से बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास पर पहला नगर शहीद साधु सिंह तख्तुपुरा के नाम पर बसाया गया है। मोगा निवासी युवा धर्मेंद्र ने बताया कि नगर में रहने वाला कोई भी बुजुर्ग, युवा या महिला अपने मन से कोई भी काम नहीं करता। यहां दरी बिछाने से लेकर भोजन वितरण तक की जिम्मेदारी अलग-अलग लोगों को दी गई है और वह उसी जिम्मेदारी का निर्वहन करते हैं। धरना स्थल पर जाकर मंच पर कविता, कहानी या भाषण कौन देगा। कौन भोजन तैयार करेगा, वितरण कौन करेगा सबकी अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारी नगर में रहने वाले लोगों के बीच पहले ही बांट दी गई है। एडवोकेट निर्मल सिंह ने बताया जैसे-जैसे पंजाब के शहरों से प्रदर्शनकारियों के जत्थे आते रहेंगे उसी तरह अन्य क्रांतिकारी और शहीदों के नाम पर नगर की बसाहट यहां बहादुरगढ़ हाईवे पर कर दी जाएगी। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने कहा कि मांगें न मानी गईं तो सभी रास्ते बंद कर देंगे।

माता गुलाब काैर की तरह परिवार छाेड़ यहां डेरा डाला

युवा और बुजुर्ग प्रदर्शनकारियों का कहना है कि गुरुओं की तरह हमारा संघर्ष भी बेकार नहीं जाएगा। पंजाब के मोगा निवासी बूटा सिंह ने कहा- मजदूरों और किसानों के लिए अंतिम सांस तक लड़कर शहादत देने वाले शहीद साधु सिंह तख्तूपुरा से प्रेरणा लेकर उनके नाम पर नगर बसाया गया है। फाजिल्का के जगबीर ने कहा कि माता गुलाब कौर ने आजादी की लड़ाई के लिए अपने पति तक का साथ छोड़ दिया था। हमने भी अपने परिवार को छोड़कर पंजाब से यहां अंतिम सांस तक सरकार से लड़ने के लिए आए हैं। हक मिलने तक वापस नहीं जाएंगे।

इधर, लुधियाना से आंदोलन में गए किसान की ठंड से मौत
लुधियाना | दिल्ली आंदोलन में शामिल होने गए गांव बद्दोवाल के किसान भाग सिंह (75) की ठंड में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई। बुजुर्ग भाग सिंह किसान आंदोलन के दौरान शुरुआती दिनों में ही किसानों के जत्थे के साथ दिल्ली कूच कर गए थे। सिंघु बॉर्डर में तबीयत बिगड़ने के बाद निधन हो गया। उनका शुक्रवार को अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। विभिन्न जत्थेबंदियों के नेताओं ने उनके निधन पर शोक जताते कहा कि बुजुर्ग किसान ने कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ जारी आंदोलन में शहादत दी है। उनकी यह कुर्बानी बेकार नहीं जाएगी।

