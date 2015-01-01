पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि बिल:किसान भ्रामक और गलत प्रचार के शिकार हो रहे हैं : तरुण चुघ

चंडीगढ़13 मिनट पहले
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव तरुण चुघ ने कृषि बिलों पर विपक्ष व असमाजिक तत्वों द्वारा किये जा रहे भ्रामक और तथ्यहीन प्रचार के कारण किसानों के घोर गलतफहमी का शिकार होने पर खेद व्यक्त किया है। केंद्र द्वारा किसान नेताओं की आपत्तियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए सात संशोधनों का वादा करने के बाद किसानों से अपना विरोध वापस लेने का आग्रह करते हुए चुघ ने कहा कि किसानों को झूठे प्रचार से गुमराह नहीं होना

चाहिए। केंद्र द्वारा दिए गए सात बिन्दुओं जिसमें एमएसपी और मंडियां आदि शामिल हैं, को जारी रखने की बात कही गई है, किसानों को सभी संदेहों को वार्ता के जरिये दूर करना चाहिए और उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व पर विश्वास करना चाहिए।

