सुविधाएं:किसानों को नहाने के लिए मिल रहा गीजर का गर्म पानी, कपड़े धोने के लिए भी लगी हैं वॉशिंग मशीनें

सिंघु बॉर्डर20 मिनट पहले
  • सिंघुु बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों को मिल रही है हर प्रकार की सुविधाएं

दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन सहजता से चलता रहे, आंदोलनकारी चुस्त बने रहें और सुकून से काम करते रहें, इसका ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। उनके लिए हर सुख-सुविधा मुहैया कराई जा रही हैं। कपड़े धोने के लिए वॉशिंग मशीनें हैं; नहाने के लिए गीजर लगे हैं; टांगों की मसाज करने के लिए मशीनें हैं; पौष्टिक खान-पान का पूरा प्रबंध है। कपड़े प्रेस की भी व्यवस्था है, ताकि आंदोलनकारियों के कपड़ों पर सिलवटें न पड़ें। तमाम सुविधाएं कुछ संस्थाएं उपलब्ध करवा रही हैं। खालसा एड ने किसानों के लिए सेनिटाइजर मशीनें, बिस्तर, टॉवल वगैरह आदि सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करा रहा है। वहीं मोहाली के सर्व हम्यूनिटी, सर्व गौड चैरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के दिव्यांग 5 सदस्य भी इस आंदोलन में हिस्सा ले रहे हैं।

आंदोलन में मिलते हैं किसानों को धुले-धुलाए और प्रेस किए कपड़े

आंदोलन में किसानों को अपने कपड़े खुद धोने पड़ रहे थे। यह देख लुधियाना के गांव सत्तोवाल के प्रिंस संधू व गांव मांगट के जशनदीप कपड़े धोने के लिए वॉशिंग मशीन साथ ले गए और किसानों के कपड़े धोकर दे रहे हैं। होशियारपुर का युवक भी मुफ्त में कपड़े धोकर दे रहा है।

500 लोगों के रुकने का प्रबंध गर्म पानी के लिए लगाए 12 गीजर

खालसा एड ने एक बड़ा पंडाल लगाकर करीब 500 से ज्यादा रूकने का प्रबंध किया है। शरारती तत्वों पर निगरानी के लिए पंडाल में जगह-जगह सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हुए हैं। किसी को ठंडे पानी से न नहाना पड़े तो संस्था ने पानी गर्म करने वाले 12 देशी गीजर लगाए हुए है।

