किसान आंदोलन:कानून वापसी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट गए किसान, आज देश के टोल फ्री करेंगे,दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन का 16वां दिन

अमृतसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर विरोध के 16वें दिन भाकियू (भानू) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में तीनों कृषि कानूनों की वापसी को लेकर याचिका दायर की है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सीजेआई जस्टिस बोबडे ने सांसद तिरुचि शिवा व सांसद मनोज झा की कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ पहले से दायर याचिका पर केंद्र सरकार से जवाब मांगा है। वहीं, दिल्ली पुलिस ने दो आईपीएस ऑफिसर्स के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और रेड लाइट पर जाम लगाने को लेकर किसानों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की है। एफआईआर से नाराज भाकियू अध्यक्ष बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने कहा, ऐसे हथकंडों से किसान न तो डरेंगे न झुकेंगे। किसान नेता हरमीत सिंह कादियां ने

आरोप लगाया कि, धरना स्थल पर केंद्र सरकार ने ऐसी गाड़ियां खड़ी की जो जैमर का काम कर रही हैं और नेटवर्क में दिक्कत आ रही है। सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसान नेताओं ने कहा, आज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे, अागरा एक्सप्रेस-वे भी आज जाम करेंगेे व देशभर में टोल प्लाजा फ्री कराएंगे। दूसरी ओर, केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर ने कहा कि आंदोलन खत्म कर वार्ता करेंं। हमें किसानों से कोई जवाब नहीं मिला है।

पंजाब से 50 हजार किसान दिल्ली को रवाना
दिल्ली धरने के लिए शुक्रवार को अमृतसर, तरनतारन व फिरोजपुर से करीब 50 हजार किसानों ने 1,000 वाहनों के जरिये दिल्ली कूच किया। किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी के आह्वान पर जत्थे की अगुवाई महासचिव सरवन सिंह पंधेर व प्रवक्ता गुरबचन सिंह चब्बा कर रहे हैं। अमृतसर से 700 ट्रालियों और 300 कारों व अन्य वाहनों में किसानों का यह काफिला दिल्ली रवाना हुआ। दूसरी ओर, फिरोजपुर के जीरा और गुरु हरसहाए से 23 बसों, 50 से ज्यादा ट्रालियाें में करीब 4000 किसान और आढ़ती दिल्ली को रवाना हुए।

याचिका में ये- कानून से हमें कॉर्पोरेट के भरोसे छोड़ देंगे

{ केंद्रीय कृषक उपज व्यापार और वाणिज्य (संवर्धन और सरलीकरण) विधेयक, 2020, कृषि (सशक्तिकरण और संरक्षण) कीमत अश्वासन और कृषि सेवा करार विधेयक, 2020 और आवश्यक वस्तु संशोधन विधेयक, 2020 को रद्द कर दिया जाए। { ये अवैध व मनमाने हैं। इनसे व्यावसायीकरण और गुटबंदी के लिए मार्ग प्रशस्त होगा। किसान कॉर्पोरेट की दया पर रखे जा रहा है। { मामले में पहले दायर याचिकाओं को सुना जाए। इनमें कहा गया है कि नए कानून देश के कृषि क्षेत्र को निजीकरण की ओर धकेल देंगे। { ये कानून कृषि उत्पाद बाजार समिति प्रणाली को खत्म करेंगे। { ये कानून जल्दबाजी में पारित किए गए हैं। किसान वास्तव में डर रहे हैं कि वे कॉर्पोरेट घरानो के भरोसे ही रह जाएंगे।

