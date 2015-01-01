पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Fire Breaks Out In Car After Collision With Tree At Hoshiarpur,lawyer And His Assistant Burnt Alive

दिवाली की रात दर्दनाक हादसा:होशियारपुर में पेड़ से टकराई कार, आग लगने से वकील और उनकी असिस्टेंट जिंदा जली; सेंट्रल लॉक लग गया था

होशियारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पेड़ से टकराने के बाद कार में भीषण आग लग गई थी।
  • राहगीरों ने आग बुझाने का भरसक प्रयास किया, लेकिन वे कार सवारों को बाहर नहीं निकाल पाए

दिवाली की रात दर्दनाक हादसे में दो लोगों की जिंदा जल जाने से मौत हो गई। हादसा पंजाब के होशियारपुर जिले में हुआ। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, एक कार सड़क किनारे जाकर पेड़ से टकरा गई। टक्कर लगने के बाद कार में आग लग गई, लेकिन सेंट्रल लॉक लग जाने के कारण कार में सवार दोनों लोग बाहर नहीं निकल पाए।

राहगीरों ने जलती कार देखी तो आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन आग इतनी विकराल थी कि दमकल विभाग की गाड़ियां बुलानी पड़ी। जब तक आग बुझाई गई, तब तक दोनों कार सवारों की मौत हो चुकी थीं। मृतकों की पहचान वकील भगवंत किशोर गुप्ता और उनकी सहायक सिया खुल्लर के रूप में हुई है।

थाना मॉडल टाउन की पुलिस खबर मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंची और शवों को कब्जे में लेकर मामले की जांच कर दी।

