पंजाब में गैंगवार:नवांशहर में दो गुटों ने एक दूसरे पर बरसाईं अंधाधुंध गोलियां, नामी गैंगस्टर सुरजीत सिंह की मौत

नवांशहर33 मिनट पहले
सुरजीत सिंह और कुलविंदर सिंह मटरू के बीच किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ था। - Dainik Bhaskar
सुरजीत सिंह और कुलविंदर सिंह मटरू के बीच किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ था।
  • करीब 10 मिनट तक गोलीबारी होती रही, फिर हमलावर मौके से फरार हो गए

पंजाब में नवांशहर जिले के कस्बा बंगा के गांव हियो में मंगलवार तड़के गैंगवार की घटना हुई। दो गुटों ने एक दूसरे पर अंधाधुंध गोलियां बरसाईं, जिसमें नामी गैंगस्टर सुरजीत सिंह निवासी गांव गोबिंदपुर की मौत हो गई है। गांव हियो के पूर्व सरपंच तरसेम लाल झल्ली ने बताया कि देर रात उन्होंने गोलीबारी की आवाज सुनी। वे छत पर गए तो देखा कि उनके घर के पास कुलविन्दर सिंह उर्फ मटरू पुत्र सुरजीत सिंह के घर पर कुछ लोगों ने हमला किया था और वे ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर रहे थे। दोनों तरफ से गोलीबारी हो रही थी। हमलावर जीप में सवार थे। करीब 10 मिनट तक गोलीबारी होती रही, फिर हमलावर मौके से फरार हो गए।

पूर्व सरपंच ने बताया कि उन्होंने तुरंत घटना की सूचना बंगा सिटी पुलिस को दी। जानकारी मिलते ही SHO विजय कुमार पूरी टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे तो पता चला कि गोलीबारी में सुरजीत सिंह कूनर पुत्र जसवंत सिंह मन्ना निवासी गांव गोबिन्दपुर की मौत हो गई है।

जानकारी मिलते ही SHO विजय कुमार पूरी टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे।
सुरजीत सिंह नामी गैंगस्टर था। पुलिस ने उसके शव को कब्जे में लिया। वहीं गोलीबारी की खबर मिलते ही जिला शहीद भगत सिंह नगर SPD वजीर सिंह खैरा, DSP हरजीत सिंह, DSP बंगा गुरविन्दर पाल सिंह, SHO बंगा सदर पवन कुमार, CIA स्टाफ के इंचार्ज कुलजीत सिंह और अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। DSP बंगा गुरविन्दर पाल सिंह ने बताया कि प्राथमिक पूछताछ के अनुसार सुरजीत सिंह और कुलविंदर सिंह मटरू के बीच किसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ था। तब सुरजीत ने मटरू को जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। इसी रंजिश में मंगलवार तड़के सुरजीत ने मटरू के घर पर हमला किया। लेकिन, गोलीबारी में सुरजीत खुद मारा गया।

लेकिन हमलावर कौन थे, अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। वहीं हमला क्यों किया गया, इस बारे में भी पुख्ता जानकारी हाथ नहीं लगी है। लेकिन एक सच सामने आया है कि जब हमला हुआ, तब कुलविन्दर की मां, भाई और बहन पता नहीं कहां चले गए। फिलहाल गांव को छावनी में तब्दील कर दिया गया है। पूछताछ और छापामारी जारी है। जल्दी ही आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

