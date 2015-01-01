पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Gathering And Satsang Not Allowed In Radha Soami Dera Beas Till 31 March 2021; Notification Released

कोरोना महामारी का असर:राधा स्वामी डेरा ब्यास के सत्संग घरों में सभी समागम 31 मार्च 2021 तक रहेंगे रद्द; नोटिफिकेशन जारी

जालंधर8 मिनट पहले
कोरोना महामारी फैलने के कारण डेरा ब्यास को बंद कर दिया गया है। संगत को भी आने की अनुमति नहीं है।
  • संगत के आने पर भी पाबंदी रहेगी, क्योंकि सत्संग घर बंद रहेंगे

राधा स्वामी डेरा ब्यास के सत्संग घरों में होने वाले सभी समागमों पर रोक लगा दी गई है। अब 31 मार्च 2021 तक कोई सत्संग या समागम नहीं होगा। इस संबंध में नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया है। कोरोना महामारी फैलने के चलते हालातों को ध्यान में रखते हुए यह फैसला लिया गया है। संगत के आने पर भी पाबंदी रहेगी, क्योंकि सत्संग घर बंद रहेंगे। डेरा ब्यास में भी किसी को आने की अनुमति नहीं है। बता दें कि इससे पहले अनलॉक-4 के तहत भी डेरा ब्यास ने एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी करके स्पष्ट किया था कि कोविड -19 के चलते सभी राधा स्वामी सत्संग घरों में 31 दिसंबर तक कोई सत्संग नहीं होगा।

