आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज:प्रेमिका ने फोन कर कहा- तू यहां आ जा, साथियों संग पहुंचा प्रेमी; भाई को पीट प्रेमिका को ले गया

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
रिश्तेदारों के साथ कपूरथला से आया भाई अपनी बड़ी बहन को शादी के लिए समझा रहा था तो बहन ने तुरंत अपने प्रेमी को फोन कर दिया, जिसके बाद साथियों को लेकर प्रेमी होशियारपुर से जालंधर के आदमपुर आ धमका और प्रेमिका को साथ लेकर भाग निकला। भाई ने रोकने की कोशिश की तो उसकी जमकर पिटाई की और बेसुध फेंककर भाग निकले। आदमपुर थाना की पुलिस ने जख्मी भाई की हालत में सुधार होने के बाद बयान दर्ज कर आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।कपूरथला के रहने वाले युवक ने बताया कि 23 जनवरी को वह अपनी बुआ की लड़की से मिलने के लिए आदमपुर आया था। पूरा परिवार बैठकर बड़ी बहन की शादी के बारे में बात कर रहा था। उसकी बहन की बातचीत होशियारपुर के गांव हरखोवाल के रहने वाले गुरताज सिंह के साथ चल रही थी।

परिवार को यह पसंद नहीं था। उन्होंने अपनी बहन व गुरताज सिंह को इस बारे में बहुत समझाया लेकिन वो नहीं माने। अभी बातचीत चल ही रही थी कि उसकी बहन ने प्रेमी गुरताज को फोन कर दिया कि यहां आदमपुर में उसके रिश्ते की बातचीत चल रही है। तू जल्दी यहां आ जा। वह अपनी बहन को समझा ही रहे थे कि इतनी देर में आरोपी गुरताज सिंह व मनजोत थियाड़ा कुछ और अनजान लोगों के साथ वहां आ पहुंचे और घर में घुस गए। अंदर घुसते ही गुरताज सिंह ने लड़की के भाई को पकड़ लिया और मारपीट शुरू कर दी। दातर से उसके सिर पर वार कर दिया।

दूसरे आरोपी मनजोत ने कड़े से उस पर हमला कर दिया। फिर उन्होंने बेसबॉल से हमला किया तो वह जमीन पर गिर पड़ा। इसके बाद उसके पेट में भी लातें मारी गई। उसने शोर मचाया तो आरोपी गालियां निकालते हुए वहां से भाग निकले। इसके बाद वह उसकी बहन को भी साथ ले गए। जख्मी युवक को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

