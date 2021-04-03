पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण 2021:कोविड के बाद खुले सरकारी स्कूलों के प्री-प्राइमरी में 3.30 लाख बच्चों की हाजिरी बनी देश में रिकॉर्ड

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • प्राथमिक शिक्षा क्षेत्र में 3 से 5 साल वर्ग में 61.6% हाजिरी

कोविड-19 की महामारी फैलने के बाद 14 नवंबर को सबसे पहले पूर्ण तौर पर शुरू हुई प्री-प्राइमरी कक्षाओं से पंजाब सार्थक बदलाव की एक बड़ी मिसाल बना है। क्योंकि आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण 2021 में विद्यार्थियों की हाजिरी के मामले में पंजाब देश भर में अग्रिणी रहा है। सर्वेक्षण में आए नतीजों के अनुसार प्राथमिक शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में 3 साल से 5 साल वर्ग में पंजाब में 61.6 फीसदी विद्यार्थियों की हाजिरी रिकार्ड की गई है।

यह हाजिरी रिकॉर्ड पूरे देश में सबसे अधिक है। कोविड कारण बच्चों की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर स्कूलों को बंद करना पड़ा था। परन्तु शिक्षा विभाग के अध्यापकों और अधिकारियों ने इस चुनौती का भी सामना करते हुए बच्चों को आनलाइन माध्यमों से शिक्षा दी।

सरकारी स्कूलों में अध्यापकों की मांग बढ़ी- कैबिनेट मंत्री ने कहा कि दाखिला बढ़ने से सरकारी स्कूलों में अध्यापकों की मांग बढ़ी है। शिक्षा विभाग ने प्री-प्राइमरी कक्षाओं में पढ़ाने के लिए 8393 प्री-प्राइमरी अध्यापकों के स्थायी पदों को भरने की मंजूरी दी है। इससे 3-6 साल के बच्चों के लिए भविष्य में और अध्यापक और रोजगार मिलने के मौके पैदा हुए हैं।

वित्तीय कमजोर माता-पिता के बच्चों को मिल रहा फायदा-सिंगला ने कहा कि प्री-प्राइमरी कक्षाओं के दाखिलों में साल दर साल विस्तार इो रहा है क्योंकि 2018-19 में 2.13 लाख बच्चों ने दाखिला लिया था जो 2019-20 में 2.25 लाख हो गया। चालू साल में 3.30 हजार बच्चे प्री-प्राइमरी में दाखिला ले चुके हैं।

13000 सरकारी स्कूलों के माडल क्लासरूम में जाते ही खिल जाते हैं बच्चे- शिक्षामंत्री विजय इंदर सिंगला ने कहा कि प्रदेश में 13000 सरकारी स्कूलों में प्री-प्राइमरी कमरों को माडल क्लासरूम के तौर पर स्थापित किया गया है। जहां पर हरे कारपेटों और गद्दों के साथ-साथ खिलौने, ई-कंटेंट के प्रयोग के लिए लगे प्रोजेक्टर या एलईडीज को देखकर बच्चे आते ही खिल जाते हैं। समूह स्कूलों में प्री-प्राइमरी-1 और प्री-प्राइमरी-2 की कक्षाएं सुचारू रूप से लगने लग गई हैं। अब बच्चों को अनुकूल माहौल देने में सरकारी स्कूल पीछे नहीं हैं।

