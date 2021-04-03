पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  GST Mobile Wing Seized 6 Trucks, Solar Panels, Cement And Scrap Recovered From Trucks

टैक्स चोरी पर जुर्माना:जीएसटी के मोबाइल विंग ने नाकेबंदी कर धरे 6 ट्रक, ट्रकों से सोलर पैनल, सीमेंट और स्क्रैप बरामद

जालंधर43 मिनट पहले
जीएसटी के मोबाइल विंग की टीमों ने एक ही दिन में अलग-अलग जगह पर 6 ट्रक माल टैक्स चोरी के अंदेशे से पकड़ा है। अब सारे स्टॉक की चेकिंग होगी और टैक्स चोरी साबित होने पर दोगुना टैक्स वसूली की जाएगी। मोबाइल विंग ने 2 ट्रक होशियार रोड पर पकड़े हैं, इनमें सरिया व लोहे का सामान लोड था। एक ट्रक सिटी में सोलर पैनल से भरा धरा गया है, जबकि पठानकोट चौक में एक ट्रक सीमेंट का और फगवाड़ा में तारों से संबंधित मटीरियल से भरा ट्रक धरा गया है। इसी दिन पठानकोट बायपास चौक में एक ट्रक कबाड़ से भरा पकड़ा गया है।

जीएसटी की टीमों ने सुबह ही नाकाबंदी कर दी थी। एईटीसी डीएस गरचा के आदेश पर ये कार्रवाई की गई है। शुक्रवार को इन ट्रकों का स्टॉक चेक करके जांच के बाद टैक्स की पैनल्टी तय की जाएगी। एक दिन पहले पकड़े गए 6 ट्रकों पर भी पेनल्टी तय करनी अभी बाकी है। जबकि टांडा रोड की ट्रांसपोर्ट से पकड़े गए 7 नगों पर अलग से शिकंजा कसा गया है।

सबसे ज्यादा पैनी नजर लोहे के कबाड़, सरिया, पत्ती और लोहे की मिलों में निकलने वाले लोहे के बुरे के ट्रकों पर रखी जा रही है। इसका मुख्य कारण ये है कि लोहे की फैक्ट्रियों में वेस्टेज के स्टॉक आदि के नाम पर अंडर वेल्यू बिलिंग की संभावना रहती है। बहुत बार व्यापारी न कुछ बेचते हैं और न ही खरीदते हैं, केवल बिल काटकर सरकार से टैक्स छूट का दावा किया जाता है।

ई-वे बिल से बचने को रिक्शा, छोटा हाथी व रेहड़ों पर भी हो रही सप्लाई

जीएसटी में टैक्स चोरी रोकने के लिए ऑनलाइन सिस्टम लागू किया गया है। इसका नाम ई-वे बिल है। यानी की जब कोई फैक्ट्री या गोदाम से भरा ट्रक अपनी मंजिल के लिए भेजा जाता है तो इसका नंबर, लदे माल का बिल व बाकी जानकारी देनी होती है। जीएसटी टीमें इस ट्रक को मनचाही जगह पर रोककर चेक कर सकती हैं। एक सुविधा ये रखी जाती है कि बार-बार ट्रक नहीं रोका जाता है, केवल 1 ही बारी उसकी चेकिंग की

जाती है, लेकिन अक्सर लोग बिना ई-वे पर जानकारी दिए ट्रकों को रवाना करने की कोशिश करते हैं। इसके अलावा एक और नया तरीका अपना लिया गया है। लोग ट्रक पर माल भेजने की बजाय रेहड़े, छोटा हाथी व टैंपो का सहारा ले रहे हैं। टैक्स टीमों ने ऐसे 36 से ज्यादा बंडल पकड़े, जिन्हें अन्य वाहनों पर ले जाया जा रहा था। इसी तरह बसों के जरिये भी छिपाकर बंडल ढोए जाते हैं।

बंडल माफिया लेता है टैक्स का सामान ढोने के लिए अतिरिक्त चार्ज
सिटी में एक से दूसरी जगह ढोए जाने वाले बंडलों में प्रति बंडल औसतन 500 रुपए अतिरिक्त लिए जाते। ये अतिरिक्त उस माल के लिए जाते हैं जो बिना बिल या फिर अंडर वेल्यू बिल के होते हैं। रेलवे के जरिये भेजे जाने वाले बंडलों में अक्सर इसी माफिया का हाथ होता है। इसी लिए रेलवे स्टेशन के बाहर पक्की नाकेबंदी की जा रही है।

