पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दर्दनाक हादसा:दो ट्रकों में आमने-सामने की टक्कर, दोनों चालकों की मौके पर मौत, वाहनों के उड़े परखच्चे

फिरोजपुर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चावल से लदे ट्रक से िभड़ा खाली ट्रक, सहचालक गंभीर घायल, िफरोजपुर में चल रहा इलाज
  • नींद की झपकी लगने से िबगड़ा संतुलन और सामने से आ रहे ट्रक में जा घ़सा खाली ट्रक

दो ट्रकों में आमने-सामने की टक्कर में दोनों वाहन चालकों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि सहचालक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। सहचालक को इलाज के लिए फिरोजपुर भेजा गया है। टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि दोनों ट्रकों के परखच्चे उड़ गए। आगे का हिस्सा बुरी तरह पिचक गया। हादसा पंजाब के फिरोजपुर जिले के फाजिल्का में फिरोजपुर-फाजिल्का मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित खाईफेमे में हुआ।

राहगीरों ने ही पुलिस को हादसे की जानकारी दी। खबर मिलते ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस के एएसआई कुलदीप कुमार मौके पर पहुंचे और शवों को क्षतिग्रस्त वाहनों से निकलवाकर शवगृह पहुंचाया। मृतक चालकों की पहचान जसवंत सिंह पुत्र शिंगारा सिंह निवासी पोजो के उताड़ (ममदोट) व हरप्रीत सिंह पुत्र शिंदर सिंह निवासी टिवाणा (जलालाबाद) के रूप में हुई है। जानकारी देते हुए एएसआई ने बताया कि फिरोजपुर की तरफ से आ रहा एक खाली ट्रक सामने फाजिल्का से आ रहे चावल से लदे ट्रक ट्राला से जा भिड़ा। हादसे में दोनों चालकों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे की वजह चालक को नींद का झटका लगना बताया जा रहा है। हो सकता है इस कारण ये सड़क हादसा हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें