कोरोना अपडेट:हेड टीचर संक्रमित चेत सिंह नगर सरकारी स्कूल 14 दिन के लिए कराया बंद

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
ऐसी लापरवाही ठीक नहीं: बिना दूरी बनाए पीएयू स्कूल से बाहर आती छात्राएं। - Dainik Bhaskar
ऐसी लापरवाही ठीक नहीं: बिना दूरी बनाए पीएयू स्कूल से बाहर आती छात्राएं।
देहात के बाद अब शहर के स्कूलों में कोरोना पैर पसारने लगा है। मंगलवार को सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल चेत सिंह नगर की हेड टीचर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। बताया जा रहा है कि उनकी तबीयत पहले ठीक नहीं थी, ऐसे में वो शुक्रवार को स्कूल नहीं आई थीं। शनिवार को तबीयत में सुधार होने पर स्कूल आईं, लेकिन उन्होंने सोमवार को रेपिड टेस्ट करवाया। इसमें उनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई।

इसके बाद आरटीपीसीआर की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव रही। मंगलवार सुबह स्कूल स्टाफ ने स्टूडेंट्स को स्कूल के बाहर से ही लौटा दिया। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने की पुष्टि डिप्टी डीईओ कुलदीप सिंह ने की। बताया जा रहा है कि मंगलवार शाम को सिविल अस्पताल में अध्यापिका की अन्य जांच भी हुई है। इसके बाद उन्हें होम आइसोलेट किया जा रहा है। वहीं, स्कूल मॉर्निंग-ईवनिंग शिफ्ट में चलता है।

शनिवार को भी स्कूल में 14 टीचर और तीसरी से 5वीं के 41 स्टूडेंट्स आए थे। सोमवार से प्री-प्राइमरी और पहली और दूसरी क्लास के स्टूडेंट्स भी स्कूल आने शुरू हो गए थे। इसके बाद बुधवार को स्कूल के सभी टीचर्स के सैंपल लिए जाएंगे और स्कूल को सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा। स्टूडेंट्स के लिए स्कूल 14 दिनों तक बंद रहेगा। एपिडिमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. रमेश ने बताया कि अध्यापिका के संपर्क में आने वाले सभी लोगों की ट्रैकिंग व ट्रेसिंग चल रही है। उसके बाद उनके सैंपल्स लिए जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि मुंडियां कलां में 30 सैंपल लिए गए हैं जिनकी रिपोर्ट आना बाकी है।

वैक्सीनेशन-अभी तक 53.29% सेहत मुलाजिमों को ही लगा टीका- वैक्सीन लगवाने में अब हेल्थ वर्कर फिर से रुचि नहीं दिखा रहे। ऐसे में अब सेहत महकमे ने हेल्थ केयर वर्करों को 12 फरवरी तक वैक्सीन लगवाने का मौका दिया है। सूबे के सेहत महकमे के स्पोक्स पर्सन डॉ. राजेश भास्कर ने बताया कि हम चाहते हैं कि सभी हेल्थ केयर वर्कर वैक्सीन लगवाएं। जागरूक करने के लिए अब वैक्सीन लगवाने वालों को फोन करने शुरू किए हैं। इसमें उन्हें जागरूक किया जा रहा है कि वैक्सीन लगवाएं, जो सुरक्षित है। 12 फरवरी तक हेल्थ वर्कर वैक्सीन लगवा सकते हैं। अगर तब तक भी वो वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाते हैं तो उन्हें छोड़ देंगे, इसके बाद उन्हें मौका नहीं मिलेगा। जिले में मंगलवार को भी 2800 में से 577 ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई। यानी तय लक्ष्य से सिर्फ 20.60% ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई। अब तक 31707 वैक्सीन लगवाने का लक्ष्य रहा। इसमें से 16899 ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई है। यानी अब तक सिर्फ 53.29% ही वैक्सीनेशन हो सकी है।

फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों का टीकाकरण आज से- बुधवार से फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाने की मुहिम की शुरुआत की जाएगी। फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों के लिए डीएमसी में सेशन साइट बनाई गई है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुखजीवन कक्कड़ ने बताया कि प्रशासन, पुलिस और रेवेन्यू विभाग के सभी अाला अफसरों को वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए बुलाया है। इसके अलावा हेल्थ केयर वर्करों के लिए 7 जगह पर वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव होगी। जिले में अब तक 20 हजार से ज्यादा फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों ने वैक्सीनेशन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाई है। हमारी कोशिश है कि जल्द हेल्थ केयर वर्करों और फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों को वैक्सीन लग जाए।

इधर, वृद्धाश्रम के 3 बुजुर्गों समेत 45 नए केस- मंगलवार को जिले में कोविड-19 के 45 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। इसमें 37 मरीज लुधियाना और 8 बाहरी जिलों-राज्यों से संबंधित हैं। वहीं, लगातार दूसरे दिन भी राहत रही कि जिले में किसी भी कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। अब तक 25,884 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है, जबकि 24,527 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। 1006 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। 351 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें से 265 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। 13 सरकारी और 38 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में दाखिल हैं। अन्य जिलों और राज्यों से अब तक 3940 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है। पॉजिटिव केसों में 3 पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क के मरीज, 12 ओपीडी के मरीज और 16 आईएलआई के मरीज रहे। वहीं, स्वामी विवेकानंद वृद्धाश्रम से 3 और बुजुर्गों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव रही। अब तक कुल 10 बुजुर्ग पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं। सभी को सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल कराया गया। प्रधान अनिल भारती ने बताया कि सभी बुजुर्ग एसिंप्टोमेटिक हैं। शुरुआत में हल्का बुखार हुआ था, लेकिन अभी सभी ठीक हैं। इन्हें एहतियातन सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल किया गया है।

