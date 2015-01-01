पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Husband Was Addicted To Drinking Alcohol, Wife Protested And Murdered Choked, Murder Case Filed Against Accused On Brother's Statement

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मामला दर्ज:पति शराब पीने का था आदी, पत्नी ने विरोध किया तो गला दबा की हत्या,भाई के बयान पर आरोपी के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज

फिरोजपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुर सिंह वाला में पत्नी की हत्या के आरोप में पति पर केस

गांव सुर सिंह वाला में पत्नी का गला दबाकर हत्या करने के आरोप में थाना कुलगढ़ी पुलिस ने पति के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। इस संबंध में मृतक कुलदीप कौर (50) के भाई जसवंत सिंह पुत्र सेवक सिंह निवासी गांव सुर सिंह वाला ने थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर जतिन्दर सिंह को दिए बयानों में बताया कि वह दो भाई और दो बहनें है कुलदीप कौर उससे छोटी है और उससे छोटी एक बहन और एक भाई है।

कुलदीप कौर की शादी 30 वर्ष पहले दिलबाग सिंह पुत्र सोहन सिंह निवासी गांव वल्टोहा थाना मल्लांवाला से हुई थी जिनके तीन बच्चे हैं। उसके जीजा दिलबाग सिंह ने गांव वल्टोहा से अपनी जमीन बेचकर अब वह परिवार सहित हमारे गांव में बनी नई कॉलोनी में मकान बनाकर रह रहा था। जीजा शराब पीने का आदी है और शराब पीकर उसकी बहन कुलदीप कौर से अक्सर झगड़ा करता था और उससे मारपीट करके कई बार गला दबाकर मारने की कोशिश की पर उसको पंचायती तौर पर समझा कर मामला शांत कर देते थे।

फिर भी दिलबाग सिंह ऐसा करने से माना नहीं और अब 10 दिसंबर को शाम 7 बजे दिलबाग ने बहन को लाठियों से पीट रहा था तो पड़ोसी राम सिंह पुत्र कश्मीर सिंह ने वहां आकर दिलबाग सिंह को मारने से हटाया। उसके बाद देर रात में उसका गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। जसवंत सिंह ने बताया कि 11 दिसंबर की सुबह पड़ोसी राम सिंह ने उनके घर आकर बताया कि कुलदीप कौर को उसके पति दिलबाग सिंह ने रात मारपीट

करने के बाद गला दबा दिया है। इस पर जब हमे पिता सहित मौके पर जाकर देखा तो बहन की लाश पड़ी थी। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने शिकायतकर्ता के बयानों पर दिलबाग सिंह उर्फ पप्पू के ख़िलाफ़ पत्नी की हत्या करने के आरोप में मुकदमा दर्ज करके उसे गिरफ़्तार कर लिया है और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। जांच अधिकारी ने बताया की हत्या के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें