पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • I Love Farming And We Are Farmers, Not Terrorists, As Slogans Are Blowing New Life In The Movement

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:आई लव खेती और हम किसान हैं आतंकवादी नहीं, जैसे नारे आंदोलन में फूंक रहे नई जान

कुंडली बॉर्डर से30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यूथ से लेकर बुजुर्गों और महिलाओं के हैं अपने-अपने नारे, पोस्टर भी हो रहे अपडेट

किसान आंदोलन में विरोध के अलग-अलग रंग हैं। बैनर, पोस्टर, स्टीकर और नारे भी बहुभाषी हैं। सरकार को चुनौती देती इनकी ओजपूर्ण शैली कड़ाके की सर्दी के बीच आंदोलन में जान फूंक रही है। यहां निशाने पर सबसे ज्यादा पीएम मोदी, गृह मंत्री शाह और अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौट हैं। इनके खिलाफ न सिर्फ हाय-हाय के नारे हैं, बल्कि इन्हें सबक सिखाने के तरीके भी नारों और पोस्टरों में झलक रहे हैं। उधर, मंच ये आवाज आती

है- उठ! हीरा उगाने वाले भाई, तेरी मेहनत लूट रहे कसाई। युवा, बुजुर्ग हाें या महिलाएं सभी वर्गों ने अपने-अपने नारे बना रखे हैं। उसके अनुसार उनके पोस्टर भी हैं। इसमें खेती से अपनापन दर्शाने के लिए आई लव खेती के स्टीकर सबसे ज्यादा सीने और कंधे पर चस्पा मिलेंगे। हाल ही में अलगाववादी, शरारती और अराजक तत्वों के आंदोलन में शामिल होने के आरोप लगे तो किसानों ने नारों और पोस्टरों से ही सरकार को जवाब

दिया। किसानों की आईटी सेल ने हिंदी और अंग्रेजी में नारा बनाया -हम किसान हैं आतंकवादी, वी ऑर फार्मर नॉट ए टेररिस्ट। जिसे जमकर बांटा गया है। हिंदी में इन दोनों नारों और पोस्टरों को मुहिम की तरह प्रचारित किया गया। ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॅालियों से लेकर मंच और सोने, खाने व रहने जैसी जगहों पर भी इन्हें चिपकाया गया है।

पीएम मोदी, शाह और कंगना पर अटैक करते नारे और पोस्टर सबसे ज्यादा

प्रिंटिंग प्रेस पर बढ़ा काम तो बच्चे हाथ से बना रहे पोस्टर-आंदोलन स्थल पर काफी छोटे बच्चे आए हुए हैं जो किसानों के नारों के अनुसार रोज हाथ से पोस्टर बनाते हैं। इसमें वो कार्टून और मीम्स का प्रयोग करते हैं। रोज अकेले कुंडली बॉर्डर पर 10 लाख से ज्यादा पोस्टर-स्टीकर व पर्चे बांटे जा रहे हैं। ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियों पर जो लोग पंजाब से आ रहे हैं वो तो सबसे ज्यादा पोस्टर का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं।

आंदोलन वाले पोस्टर और टीशर्ट भी मिल रहे ऑनलाइन-किसान आंदोलन में जो भी नारे लगाए जाते हैं, यहां जो भी पोस्टर बनते हैं उनमें से ज्यादातर किसानों का आईटी सेल फाइनल करता है। आईटी सेल को जिस नारे को ट्रेंड कराना होता है उस दिन वही नारे और पोस्टर आंदोलन स्थल पर बताए जाते हैं। कई ऑनलाइन साइटों पर भी लोगो, स्टीकर और टी-शर्ट आदि मिलने लगे हैं।

इधर, गांव की चौपाल में तय होता है आज किसानों को क्या भेजेंगे

रोज की तरह जींद जिले की जुलाना तहसील के तरसोला गांव में बुजुर्गों व नौजवानों की चौपाल सजती है। हुक्का पीया जाता है और वहीं पर फैसला किया जाता है कि अगले दिन किसान आंदोलन में टिकरी बॉर्डर पर गांव से क्या-क्या सामग्री भेजी जाएगी। उस संदेश को घर-घर पहुंचा दिया जाता है। सुबह होते ही चौपाल में ड्रमों समेत बड़े-बड़े बर्तन रख दिए जाते हैं, जिनमें कोई व्यक्ति अपने घर से दूध लाकर डालता है तो कोई लस्सी तो कोई आटा लाता है। कोई व्यक्ति अपने खेतों से सब्जियां ले आता है। खाद्य सामान एकत्रित होने के बाद गांव के नौजवान टेंपो में लादकर 80 किलोमीटर दूर टिकरी बॉर्डर पर चले जाते हैं। एक नौजवान संदीप लाठर के अनुसार, यह प्रैक्टिस रोज इसी तरह ही होती है। गांववासी करीब 50 क्विंटल लडडू भी बनाकर किसान आंदोलन के लिए भेज चुके हैं। गांव में इतना उत्साह है कि जिस किसान के पास दुधारू गाय, भैंस नहीं है, वह डेयरी से 2 किलो दूध खरीदकर चौपाल में रखे ड्रम में डाल जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें