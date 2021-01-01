पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • In Bathinda, Two Brothers Killed The Girl After Beating Her With A Rod, Died In Hospital

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रंजिश में छीनी जिंदगी:बठिंडा में दो सगे भाइयों ने रॉड से पीट-पीट कर लड़की को मार डाला

बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने मृतका की बुआ की शिकायत पर दोनों भाइयों समेत तीन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुलिस ने मृतका की बुआ की शिकायत पर दोनों भाइयों समेत तीन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

पंजाब के बठिंडा जिले के गांव मल्लांवाला में दो सगे भाइयों ने रॉड से पीट--पीटकर लड़की को मार डाला। हत्या करने की वजह पुरानी रंजिश बताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने मृतका की बुआ की शिकायत पर दोनों भाइयों समेत तीन लोगों के खिलाफ मामला मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

सहायक थानेदार गुरमेज सिंह ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि मृतका की पहचान गगनदीप कौर पुत्री मनजीत सिंह निवासी श्री मुक्तसर साहिब के रूप में हुई है। वह गांव मल्लांवाला में अपनी बुआ के पास रहती थी, लेकिन गांव के ही दो युवक उससे रंजिश रखते थे, जिसके चलते उसकी हत्या कर दी गई।

आरोपियों की पहचान मनदीप सिंह पुत्र जगजीत सिंह, संदीप सिंह पुत्र जगजीत सिंह और अजायब सिंह पुत्र लीलू सिंह निवासी नरूआना के रूप में हुई है। मनदीप और संदीप दोनों ने गगनदीप को रॉड से पीटा और फिर वे उसे डब्बवाली मंडी छोड़ आए। जहां लोगों ने उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

कई दिनों तक इलाज चला, लेकिन शनिवार को उसकी मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी, जिस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए केस दर्ज कर लिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser