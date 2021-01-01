पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अलर्ट:पंजाब समेत उत्तर भारत में 2 दिन घने कोहरे व शीतलहर के आसार,यात्रा का प्लान अभी न बनाएं

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
मौसम विभाग ने सोमवार को उत्तर भारत के अलावा देश के कई हिस्सों में 27 जनवरी तक घने कोहरे और शीतलहर की संभावना जताई है। पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, उत्तर प्रदेश और बिहार के कुछ हिस्सों के लिए अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी दी है कि जरूरी न हो तो अगले कुछ दिन यात्रा का प्लान न बनाएं। साथ ही उत्तर राजस्थान, वेस्ट बंगाल (सब हिमालयन) और सिक्किम में भी घने कोहरे का

अनुमान है। वहीं, गुजरात के सौराष्ट्र और कच्छ, उत्तर राजस्थान, पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में 26 जनवरी को शीतलहर का प्रकोप हो सकता है। यही स्थिति 27 जनवरी को भी रहने का अनुमान है। वहीं, कश्मीर के ज्यादातर इलाकों में जबरदस्त बर्फबारी से लोग परेशान हैं। बर्फबारी से एक बार फिर जम्मू श्रीनगर राजमार्ग बंद कर दिया गया है।

सूबे में 1.2 डिग्री के साथ बठिंडा रहा सबसे ठंडा

पंजाब में अगले 7 दिन शीतलहर जारी रहेगी, जबकि सुबह-शाम धुंध का असर रहेगा। पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में हुई बर्फबारी से सूबे में ठिठुरन बरकरार है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पंजाब के लगभग सभी जिलों में अगले एक हफ्ते तक आसमान साफ रहेगा। वहीं, रात को 1.2 तापमान के चलते बठिंडा सबसे ठंडा जिला रहा है।

