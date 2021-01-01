पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:पंजाब में भी निकाली किसानों ने परेड, अमृतसर और बठिंडा की सड़कों पर दिखे ट्रैक्टर​​​​​​​ ही ट्रैक्टर​​​​​​​

अमृतसर/बठिंडाएक घंटा पहले
अमृतसर में ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टरों के साथ किसान। आज प्रदेशभर में किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाले। - Dainik Bhaskar
अमृतसर में ट्रैक्टर परेड में शामिल सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टरों के साथ किसान। आज प्रदेशभर में किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाले।

गणतंत्र दिवस पर जहां दिल्ली में किसानों ने बड़ी संख्या में ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाली, वहीं पंजाब में भी किसानों के हक में ट्रैक्टर परेड का आयोजन किया गया। अमृतसर में गोल्डन गेट से भूरी वाला चौक तक करीब 25 किलोमीटर तक के मार्च में 700 से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टर लेकर किसान शामिल हुए। जालंधर में करतारपुर से शुरू होकर अलग-अलग इलाकों से होते हुए सुरानुस्सी, विधिपुर फाटक, मकसूदा, DAV. कपूरथला चौक, वर्कशॉप चौक , जेल रोड, ज्योति चौक, नकोदर चौक से होते हुए श्री राम चौक पर समाप्त हुई। इसके अलावा बठिंडा, मोगा, संगरूर, बरनाला, गुरदासपुर आदि में भी ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली गई।

बठिंडा में उमड़ा ट्रैक्टरों के साथ कृषि कानूनों से नाराज किसानों का हुजूम।
बठिंडा में उमड़ा ट्रैक्टरों के साथ कृषि कानूनों से नाराज किसानों का हुजूम।
अमृतसर में गोल्डन गेट से चला मार्च करीब 25 किलोमीटर दूर भूरी वाला चौक पर संपन्न हुआ।
अमृतसर में गोल्डन गेट से चला मार्च करीब 25 किलोमीटर दूर भूरी वाला चौक पर संपन्न हुआ।
जालंधर के रैणक बाजार इलाके में ट्रैक्टर मार्च में शामिल किसान।
जालंधर के रैणक बाजार इलाके में ट्रैक्टर मार्च में शामिल किसान।
