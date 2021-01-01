पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • In Support Of Farmers, One Person From Every House Will Have To Go To Delhi, Else They Will Have To Pay A Fine Of Rs 1500

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतों का प्रस्ताव:दिल्ली में धरना दे रहे किसानों के समर्थन में मानसा, पटियाला और संगरूर की कई पंचायतें उतरीं

पटियाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मानसा में प्रदर्शन करते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
मानसा में प्रदर्शन करते लोग।
  • एकता उगराहां 1 फरवरी को सूबे में डीसी दफ्तरों के सामने करेगी प्रदर्शन

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ अब सूबे की कई पंचायतें भी उतर आई हैं। मानसा, संगरूर, पटियाला और बरनाला जिले की कुछ पंचायतों ने प्रस्ताव पास किया है। बुढलाडा के गांव बरेह के पंचायत और किसानों ने सर्वसम्मति से प्रस्ताव पास किया कि हफ्तावारी गांव के किसान दिल्ली जाएंगे। वहीं चेतावनी दी कि आंदोलन में न जाने वाले किसानों को 1500 रुपए प्रति हफ्ता जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा और परिवार का सामाजिक बहिष्कार भी किया जाएगा। मानसा के गांव नंगल कलां की पंचायत ने प्रस्ताव पास किया कि गांव के हर परिवार से एक सदस्य दिल्ली मोर्चे में जाएगा।

अगर मोर्चे में किसी कारण से न जा पाने वाले परिवार को 1500 रुपए बतौर सेवा फंड देना होगा। इसके अलावा गांव के 100 लोगों का जत्था शनिवार को दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होगा। भुच्चो मंडी के गांव बुर्ज काहन सिंह वाला के किसानों ने फैसला किया कि हर हफ्ते 5 किसानों का एक जत्था दिल्ली रवाना होगा। जिसमें हर घर के एक किसान का जाना लाजिमी होगा। वहीं, भाकियू (एकता उगराहां) के अमरीक सिंह ने कहा 1 को डीसी दफ्तरों पर प्रदर्शन किए जाएंगे।

बरनाला में हर व्यक्ति को प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब से देने होंगे 100 रुपए, हफ्ते में 15 लोग जाएंगे दिल्ली- बरनाला/संगरूर| केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ चल रहे किसान संघर्ष को फिर से मजबूत करने के लिए गांवों में नए सिरे से योजना बंदी शुरू हो गई है। गांव ढिल्लवा के लोगों ने सर्वसम्मति से माता पास किया है जिस पर पंचायत ने भी अपनी मुहर लगाई है। प्रस्ताव के अनुसार हर आदमी प्रति एकड़ ₹100 रुपए देगा।

इसके साथ ही हर हफ्ते गांव से 15 लोग दिल्ली जाएंगे। जो नहीं जायगा वह 2100 रुपये हफ्ते के देगा। जानकारी देते हुए गांव ढिल्लवा के पटियाला खुर्द के सरपंच जोगिंदर सिंह बराड़ ने कहा कि उनके गांव में कुल 6 सरपंच हैं। वह खुद भी सरपंच हैं वहीं संगरूर के गांव बडरूखां से शनिवार सुबह 25 वाहनों में 100 किसानों का काफिला टिकरी बॉर्डर के लिए रवाना होगा।

शुक्रवार को बैठक हुई जिसमें फैसला किया कि गांव से हर सप्ताह एक ट्रक भरकर दिल्ली बॉर्डर रवाना होगा। हर घर से एक व्यक्ति बॉर्डर पर अपनी हाजिरी लगवाकर आएगा। वहीं सूबे के सैकड़ों परिवारों ने कहा उनके परिजनों से कोई संपर्क नहीं हो पा रहा जिससे उनको चिंता हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser