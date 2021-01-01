पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In The Name Of Getting A Job, The Thugs Cheated 7 Lakh Rupees From 3 People, Told Themselves The Judge's Reader

ठगी का मामला:जज साहब पहचान वाले हैं, नौकरी लगवा दूंगा, कहकर 3 लोगों से 7 लाख ठगे, केस

लुधियाना2 घंटे पहले
  • जज का रीडर बता किराये पर कमरा ले मकान मालिक सहित 3 को ठगा

जज का रीडर बता मकान मालिक के बेटे व उसके दो जानकारों को नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर ठगने वाले के खिलाफ पुलिस ने केस दर्ज किया है। यह कार्रवाई थाना सराभा नगर पुलिस ने तीन माह की जांच के बाद की है। आरोपी की पहचान गांव अक्कूवाल निवासी परमजीत सिंह के रूप में हुई है। फिलहाल आरोपी की तलाश में रेड की जा रही है।

शिकायतकर्ता इकबाल सिंह ने बताया कि उनका स्कूल ट्रांसपोर्ट का कारोबार है। मार्च 2020 में आरोपी परमजीत सिंह अपनी पत्नी और बच्चे के साथ किराये पर रहने के लिए आया और बताया कि वो जालंधर के एक जज का रीडर है, जोकि पहले लुधियाना में थे। इसके बाद उसे किराये पर रख लिया। आरोपी ने उन्हें बताया कि इससे पहले वो आर्मी में लेफ्टीनेंट था, लेकिन वो जाॅब उसने छोड़ दी थी। इकबाल ने बताया कि उसने

हमारे बेटे को कपूरथला में खेल विभाग में स्पोर्ट्स सेक्रेटरी लगवाने का झांसा दिया। कहा कि जज साहब हमारे खास हैं और सिफारिश करुंगा, वो नाैकरी लगवा देंगे। इसपर आरोपी काे तीन लाख दे दिए। इकबाल सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपी चार महीने उनके किराये पर रहा है। तब भी उनके घर फिरोजपुर, मोगा और न जाने कहां-कहां से लोग पैसे लेने के लिए आता थे।

आरोपी की तलाश में पुलिस कर रही छापेमारी

आरोपी ने पीड़ित के ड्राइवर और पड़ोसी को भी झांसे में लिया -आरोपी ने पीड़ित के ड्राइवर अनिल को डाकखाने में क्लर्क की नौकरी लगवाने को कह 2 लाख और पड़ोसी राजेश कुमार को भी क्लर्क की नौकरी दिलाने झांसा देकर 2 लाख लिए। आरोपी से जाॅब के बारे में पूछा तो कहा कि वेरीफिकेशन की फाइल सराभा नगर में पड़ी है। फिर कुछ दिन बाद कहने लगा कि उक्त फाइल पीएयू थाने की पुलिस ले गई। इकबाल ने बताया कि धोखाधड़ी का पता चला तो दबाव बनाया तो उसने 4 लाख का चेक दिया लेकिन बाउंस हो गया। आरोपी परिवार को लेकर निकल गया।

पिता बोला-बेटा ठगी करता था इसलिए उसे बेदखल कर दिया -पुलिस ने जांच में शामिल होने के लिए आरोपी के घर परवाने उसके घर भेजा लेकिन जवाब नहीं मिला। इसके बाद पुलिस गई और उसके पिता सतपाल सिंह के बयान लिए। उन्होंने बताया कि उनके बेटे ने उन्हें कहा था कि उसे आर्मी में जाॅब मिल गई है और हर महीने 50 से 60 हजार रुपए देता था और कहता था कि ये उसकी तनख्वाह है। लेकिन इस दौरान उन्हें पता चला कि वो ठगी कर रहा है तो उन्होंने उसे बेदखल कर दिया।

इधर, बेटे का भविष्य बनाने का लालच दे एजेंट समेत 3 लोगों ने चौकीदार से की रुपये 2.25 लाख की ठगी-

मोगा | एजेंट समेत तीन लोगों ने बेटे का भविष्य बनाने का लालच देकर चौकीदार से 2.25 लाख की ठगी मारी। ठगी की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने 3 लोगों पर केस दर्ज किया है। ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग सेल के इंचार्ज सुखजिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि गांव चीमा निवासी अवतार सिंह ने 2 जुलाई 2019 को एसएसपी को लिखित शिकायत दी थी कि वह बेटे मनप्रीत सिंह को विदेश भेजना चाहता था।

ऐसे में उनके रिश्तेदार के दामाद बहादुर सिंह जिसका उनके गांव में आना जाना था। उसने बताया कि उसके मौसेरे भाई राज बलौर सिंह निवासी अमीवाला के पहचान का एजेंट जसविंदर सिंह विदेश भेजता है। जसविंदर ने उसके बेटे मनप्रीत को सिंगापुर में भेजने व फैक्टरी में नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर 2.25 लाख रुपए मांगे थे। रिश्तेदारों से उधार लेकर और विवाहित बेटी के सोने के टॉप्स गिरवी रखकर कर रुपए एजेंट को दिए। बेटे को विदेश भेजने के नाम पर टाल मटोल करने लगे। जसविंदर सिंह, राज बलौर व बहादुर सिंह के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में रेड कर रही है।

