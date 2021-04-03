पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In The Third Phase, More Than 50 People Will Be Vaccinated, The Center Will Also Increase

कोविड टीका:तीसरे चरण में 50 से अधिक उम्र वालों का होगा वैक्सीनेशन, सेंटर भी बढ़ेंगे

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • पंजाब को तीसरे फेज की केंद्र की गाइड लाइंस का इंतजार

पंजाब में कोरोना शील्ड वैक्सीन लगाने का दूसरा फेज शुरू होने के बाद अब तीसरे फेज की भी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। इसको लेकर विभाग के अधिकारियों की लगातार मीटिंगें हो रही है। जिसमें तीसरे फेज की वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव को लेकर रणनीति तैयार करने को लेकर ड्राफ्ट तैयार किया जा रहा है। लेकिन तीसरे फेज को शुरू करने को लेकर अभी तक केंद्र के स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से कोई गाइड लाइन जारी नहीं की गई है। जिसकी वजह से तीसरे फेज कवर किए जाने वाले लोगों को किस तरह से वैक्सीनेशन की जाए के बारे में असमंजस है।

लेकिन केंद्र की ओर से गाइड लाइन मिलते ही पंजाब तीसरे फेज को शुरू करने को तैयार है। विभाग तीसरे फेज के लिए वैक्सीन को रखने से लेकर लगाने तक की पूरी तैयारी कर रखी है। तीसरे चरण की शुरूआत करने से पहले विभाग वैक्सीनेशन सेंटरों की संख्या बढ़ाने को लेकर भी तैयारी कर रहा है। इसमें सह रोगों और 50 से अधिक आयु के लोगों को वैक्सीनेशन होगी। इसके लिए विभाग को वैक्सीनेशन सेंटरों की जरूरत के साथ स्टाफ की भी जरूरत पडेगी।

अब तक सूबे में वैक्सीनेशन की दर 26.42% पहुंची-
पहले चरण की वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव में विभाग को जैसी उम्मीद थी वैसे रिजल्ट नहीं आए। लेकिन विभाग हर दिन वैक्सीनेशन की दर बढ़ा रहा है। सूबे फ्रंट लाइनर्स और हेल्थ केयर वकर्स को मिलाकर वैक्सीनेशन की दर 26.42% हो गई थी। तैयारी की जा रही है कि लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए विधायकों और सरपंचों-पंचों को आगे लाया जाए।

