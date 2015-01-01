पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एससी एसटी स्कॉलरशिप घोटाला:पंजाब सरकार को निर्देश, विस्तृत एफिडेविट दायर करें पंजाब सरकार - हाईकोर्ट, पंजाब सरकार ने मामले में जवाब देने के लिए वक्त मांगा है

चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
एससी एसटी स्कॉलरशिप घोटाले से जुड़े मामले पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाईकोर्ट ने पंजाब सरकार को विस्तृत एफिडेविट दायर करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

सुनवाई के दौरान केंद्र सरकार ने जवाब दाखिल करते हुए कहा कि हमने पंजाब सरकार को जांच करने के निर्देश दिए थे और रिपोर्ट मांगी थी लेकिन अब तक पंजाब सरकार ने रिपोर्ट नहीं सौंपी।

केंद्र सरकार के वकील सत्यपाल जैन ने कहा कि केंद्र ने पंजाब सरकार के सारे एरियर दे दिए थे और घोटाले की जानकारी मिलते ही जांच बिठा दी थी लेकिन पंजाब सरकार ने रिपोर्ट नहीं सौंपी है, जिस पर आगे जांच जाए।

पंजाब सरकार ने मामले में जवाब देने के लिए वक्त मांगा है। याचिकाकर्ता सतवीर वालिया ने पंजाब सरकार द्वारा जवाब ना दिए जाने पर सवाल उठाए।

उन्होंने कहा एक तरफ पंजाब सरकार कैबिनेट मिनिस्टर को इस मामले में क्लीन चिट दे रही है वहीं दूसरी ओर कोर्ट में जवाब देने के लिए समय मांग रही है। इस घोटाले की इसलिए हम सीबीआई जांच मांग रहे हैं क्योंकि पंजाब सरकार ने निष्पक्ष जांच नहीं कराई है। गौरतलब है एससी एसटी पोस्ट मैट्रिक स्कॉलरशिप घोटाले में पंजाब के कैबिनेट मिनिस्टर साधू सिंह धर्मसोत का नाम सामने आया था।

