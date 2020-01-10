पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:अंतरराष्ट्रीय कबड्डी खिलाड़ी की पत्नी की मौत, आरोप- कत्ल कर बना दी एक्सीडेंट की फर्जी कहानी

बटालाएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस टीम मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए।
  • मृतका मनप्रीत कौर का पति कबड्डी खिलाड़ी राजविंदर सिंह रहता है विदेश में
  • मनप्रीत रहती थी मायके, मौत से एक दिन पहले ही पति के कहने पर ससुराल रहने आई थी

देर रात सोमवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय कबड्डी खिलाड़ी राजविंदर सिंह की पत्नी मनप्रीत कौर मनु की संदिग्ध हालातों में मौत हो गई। कबड्डी खिलाड़ी के ससुराल वालों ने बेटी की मौत को हत्या बताया है और बेटी के ससुराल परिवार पर आरोप लगाया है कि ससुराल वालों ने उनकी बेटी की तेजधार हथियारों से हत्या कर दी।

वहीं कबड्डी खिलाड़ी राजविंदर की मां ने खुद पर व परिवार पर बहु मनप्रीत की हत्या करने के लगाए जा रहे आरोपों को झूठ बताया है और दावा किया है कि मनप्रीत की मौत एक्सीडेंट की वजह से हुई है। मृतक मनप्रीत कौर की सास ने कहा कि उनके घर से करीब डेढ किलोमीटर दूरी पर स्थित गांव के लोगो ने बताया कि उनकी बहु की एक्सीडेंट होने से मौत हो गई। वहीं पुलिस ने मृतका मनप्रीत कौर के परिजनों के बयान दर्ज कर लिए है और मनप्रीत की डेडबॉडी को पोस्टमॉर्टम करवाने के लिए सिविल अस्पताल भेज दिया है और जांच शुरू कर दी है।

पांच साल पहले हुई थी शादी

  • मृतका मनप्रीत कौर मनु के चाचा सुरेंद्र सिंह वासी लील कलां ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि उनकी भतीजी की शादी करीब पांच साल पहले कबड़्डी खिलाड़ी राजविंदर सिंह वासी चौड़ा के साथ हुई थी। शादी के करीब तीन साल बाद उनका दामाद पोलैंड चला गया। उनकी भतीजी की भी अपने पति के साथ विदेश में सेटल होने की तैयार चल रही थी।
  • सुरेंद्र ने आरोप लगाया कि लेकिन दामाद के विदेश जाने के बाद से उनके परिजनों की और से उनकी भतीजी को तंग परेशान करना शुरू कर दिया गया। कई बार भतीजी ने हमें उसके ससुराल पक्ष की और से बड़ी बड़ी डिमांड पूरी करने के ताने देने के बारे में कहा जाता रहा है। लेकिन हम लोगों ने बेटी को समझाना कि कोई बात नही घरों में बाते होती रहती है । सुरेंद्र ने आरोप लगाया कि भतीजी को अधिकतर परेशान करने से उनकी भतीजी करीब सवां साल पहले अपने मायके चली आई।
  • भतीजी की अपने विदेश में बैठे पति के साथ अकसर बाते होती रहती है। उनकी भतीजी मनप्रीत कौर को उसके पति का रविवार को फोन आया कि तुम अपने ससुराल वापस जाओ। उनकी भतीजी रविवार को अपने ससुराल चली गई। सुरेंद्र ने आरोप लगाया कि सोमवार देर रात को उनके भाई के घर में मृतका मनप्रीत की जेठानी का फोन आया कि मनप्रीत का एक्सीडेंट होने से मौत हो गई है और इतना कहकर फोन काट दिया गया।
  • सुरेंद्र ने कहा कि जब उन्हें पता चला तो वह अपने परिजनों के साथ सिविल अस्पताल बटाला में पहुंचे तो मृतका मनप्रीत कौर के शरीर पर कई तरह के घांव नजर आए। सुरेंद्र ने आरोप लगाया कि उनकी भतीजी की एक्सीडेंट से मौत नही हुई, बल्कि उसकी उसके सास , जेठानी , जेठ व देवर द्वारा हत्या की गई है। सुरेंद्र ने कहा कि हम पुलिस प्रशासन से मांग करते है कि मृतका मनप्रीत कौर की मौत की निष्पक्ष जांच करवाकर हत्यारों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कारवाई करें। ताकि कोई भी बेटियों की हत्या करने से पहले हजार बार सोंचे।
  • इस संबंध में थाना घुमान के एसएचओ बलकार सिंह ने कहा कि मृतका मनप्रीत कौर के परिजनों के बयान ले लिए गए है। पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद जो भी अगामी जांच में सामने आएगा। उसके अधार पर बनती कानूनी कार्रवाई कर दी जाएगी।
