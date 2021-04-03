पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंवेस्टिगेशन:सोना लूट, घरों में चोरियों और हत्या मामलों की जांच सालों से जारी, फुटेज तक सिमटे अफसर-मुलाजिम

लुधियानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हत्या और लूट-चोरी के बड़े मामलों की इंवेस्टिगेशन में लुधियाना पुलिस कमिश्नरेट कितना गंभीर देखिए

लूट, चोरी और हत्या बड़े मामलों की जांच मामले में लुधियाना पुलिस कमिश्नरेट कितना गंभीर है, इसका अंदाजा इससे लगा लीजिए कि नए के साथ सालों पुराने मामलों की इंवेस्टिगेशन सिर्फ कागजों में आगे बढ़ पा रही है, जबकि हकीकत में जांच सिर्फ सीसीटीवी कैमरों पर ही अटक कर रह गई। फिर वो कोई भी मामला क्यों न हो। अपराधियों के सामने पुलिस की इंवेस्टिगेशन थ्योरी भी फेल होती नजर आती है।

नौकरों की वेरिफिकेशन के नाम पर बयानबाजी, एक भी मामले में नेपाल सरकार के साथ तालमेल बनाकर नहीं पकड़ पाए आरोपी

केस 1 : 7 केसों में 200 तोले सोना चोरी, कार्रवाई जीरो- पाॅश इलाके गुरदेव नगर, मॉडल टाउन, मोती नगर, बीआरएस नगर, सराभा नगर और घुमारमंडी के इलाकों में पिछले तीन सालों में 7 पर्चे घरों में नौकरों की ओर से परिवार को बेहोश कर या फिर चोरी के दर्ज किए गए। सभी मामलों में 180 तोले जेवरात और करीब 17 लाख की नकदी घरों की चोरी हुई।

कार्रवाई : सभी मामलों में पुलिस ने केसों में बस जिमनियां डालीं। एक मामले की जिमनी में अब तक उसके रिश्तेदारों की धरपकड़ दिखाई जा रही है, लेकिन असलियत में सभी वारदातें एक ही गिरोह का काम है, जोकि नेपाल में बैठा है। इतना सबकुछ पता होने के बावजूद एक भी मामले में पुलिस ने गृह मंत्रालय को पत्र लिखकर वहां की पुलिस के साथ संपर्क नहीं किया गया। वहीं, सभी मामलों में सिर्फ फुटेज मिलने के बावजूद पुलिस ने जांच खत्म कर दी और यह कहकर पल्ला झाड़ लिया कि चोर नेपाल निकल गए हैं।

केस 2: जयपाल तो दूर सोना कहां बिका पता नहीं लगा - 17 फरवरी 2020 को गिल रोड स्थित आईआईएफएल गोल्ड लोन कंपनी में 30 किलो सोने की लूट के मामले में वारदात के एक महीने बाद अॉर्गेनाइजड क्राइम कंट्रोल यूनिट (ओक्कू) की टीम ने एक आरोपी गगन जज को मोहाली में गिरफ्तार किया। इसके बाद मामले में आगे आरोपी पकड़ गए और 15 किलो सोना रिकवर कर लिया गया।
कार्रवाई : केस का आईओ सिर्फ ओक्कू की इंवेस्टिगेशन पर निर्भर हैं, जबकि सारे मामले में एक भी सुराग लुधियाना पुलिस ने नहीं दिया, जिसका दावा ओक्कू ने किया था। जबकि सोने का काफी हिस्सा लुधियाना में ही बेचा गया था। पुलिस के पास सिर्फ वही फुटेज है, जोकि कंपनी के बाहर लगे कैमरों से मिली थी। हालांकि अब भी 15 किलो सोना रिकवर करना बाकी है। पुलिस की रिपोर्ट में सिर्फ इंवेस्टिगेशन अंडर प्रोसेस लिखा है।

केस:3 फॉरेंसिक टीम भी नहीं जुटा पाई फैक्ट- जोधां इलाके में 27 दिन पहले 8 माह के बच्चे का सिर काटकर बलि दी गई थी। इसके बाद पुलिस को सिर अलग, धड़ कहीं और मिला था।
कार्रवाई : अब तक पुलिस को न बच्चे की पहचान हुई और न ही उसके परिवार का कुछ पता चल पाया, क्योंकि पुलिस ने खुद तलाशा, न सोशल मीडिया की मदद ली और न ही किसी दूसरे राज्य से संपर्क किया। फॉरेंसिक माहिरों ने घटनास्थल से कई चीजें उठाई, जिससे बच्चे के बारे में पता चल सके। लेकिन 27 दिन बाद भी उक्त चीजों की या फिर बच्चे के शव पर क्या-क्या मिला, इसकी रिपोर्ट नहीं आई। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज जुटाई, मगर इंवेस्टिगेशन उससे आगे बढ़ी ही नहीं।

