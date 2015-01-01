पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस पर साठगांठ का आरोप:जालंधर में करोड़ों के गोल्ड किट्टी घोटाले के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतरे निवेशक

जालंधर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालंधर में कंपनी के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते निवेशक।
  • पुलिस ने सिर्फ 7 करोड़ की ठगी बता कर कोर्ट में चालान पेश कर दिया

पंजाब के जालंधर जिले में बहुचर्चित गोल्ड किट्टी घोटाले को लेकर निवेशकों ने PPR मॉल मार्केट स्थित कंपनी के दफ्तर के बाहर रोष प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान पुलिस पर ठोस कार्रवाई न करने का आरोप लगा निवेशकों ने जमकर नारेबाजी भी की।

प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे निवेशकों ने कहा कि गोल्ड किट्टी के नाम पर OLX विज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड नामक कंपनी ने 300 करोड़ का घोटाला किया, लेकिन पुलिस ने सिर्फ 7 करोड़ की ठगी बताकर कोर्ट में चालान पेश कर दिया, जबकि अगर कंपनी के प्रमोशनल दस्तावेज देखे जाएं तो करीब ढाई सौ करोड़ से ज्यादा की ठगी का पता लगता है।

उन्होंने राजनीतिक शह पर कंपनी मालिकों के साथ पुलिस की साठगांठ का आरोप भी लगाया। निवेशकों ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि जांच के दौरान ही पुलिस कंपनी की वेबसाइट से फाइनेंशियल ट्रांजेक्शन और निवेशकों के बारे में पूरी जानकारी रिकवर कर चुकी है, लेकिन उसे कोर्ट में चालान के साथ पेश नहीं किया गया। इससे पुलिस केस को कमजोर कर रही है।

कुछ दिन पहले उन्होंने पुडा ग्राउंड में भी धरना दिया था। इसके बाद डिप्टी कमिश्नर घनश्याम थोरी को मांग पत्र भी सौंपा गया था। इसके बावजूद मामले में कोई ठोस कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

