नशा तस्करी:दिल्ली से 6 हजार रुपए में किराए पर कार लेकर हेरोइन सप्लाई करने पहुंची थी महिला तस्कर, 300 ग्राम हेरोइन के साथ पकड़ी गई

जालंधर16 मिनट पहले
  • कार चालक की पहचान हरियाणा के जींद के रहने वाले सोमी के रूप में हुई है, वहीं अंजू राजपूत नामक महिला तस्कर दिल्ली की रहने वाली है
  • एक निजी कंपनी की बाउंसर अंजू एके नामक एक नाइजीरियन के कहने पर पंजाब, हरियाणा और आसपास करती है नशा सप्लाई

जालंधर में रविवार को पुलिस द्वारा एक महिला तस्कर को पकड़े जाने का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी महिला दिल्ली की रहने वाली बताई जा रही है, जिसकी कार को पुलिस ने नाके पर रोककर तलाशी ली थी। इस दौरान उसके बैग से 300 ग्राम हेरोइन मिली है। उसके साथ एक पुरुष भी सवार था, जो हरियाणा का रहने वाला बताया जा रहा है। शुरुआती पूछताछ में यह भी पता चला है कि यह महिला तस्कर एक नाइजीरियन के कहने पर नशा सप्लाई करती है और आज 6 हजार रुपए में कार किराये पर लेकर जालंधर पहुंची थी। पुलिस ने उसे और उसके साथ मौजूद कार चालक को गिरफ्तार कर उनके खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

आरोपियों में कार चालक की पहचान हरियाणा के जींद के रहने वाले सोमी के रूप में हुई है, वहीं अंजू राजपूत नामक महिला तस्कर दिल्ली की रहने वाली है। उनकी गिरफ्तारी के संबंध में एसपी इन्वेस्टिगेशन रणजीत सिंह ने बताया कि सीआईए देहाती के इंचार्ज एसआई पंकज कुमार अपनी पुलिस पार्टी के साथ अमानतपुर जालंधर करतारपुर रोड पर मौजूद थे। उस दौरान पुलिस ने कार एचआर-38जेड-8833 को चेकिंग के लिए रोका। कार और इसमें सवार एक महिला और पुरुष के बैगों की तलाशी लेने पर अंजू नामक इस महिला के बैग से करीब 300 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद की गई। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को तुरंत गिरफ्तार किया और इनके खिलाफ थाना मकसूदां में नशा तस्करी का मामला दर्ज किया है।

प्राथमिक पूछताछ में आरोपी अंजू राजपूत ने माना कि वह करीब 20 साल से घर्मपुरा नई दिल्ली में रह रही है। वहीं, एक निजी क्लब में बाउंसर का काम करती है। वहां उसकी मुलाकात एके नामक एक नाइजीरियन व्यक्ति के साथ हुई थी। उसके कहने पर ही वह पंजाब, हरियाणा और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में नशा सप्लाई करती थी। इसके अलावा आरोपी ने यह भी खुलासा कि उसने यह कार 6 हजार रुपए में दिल्ली से किराये पर ली थी। अब पुलिस जहां आरोपी महिला तस्कर के सारे लिंक खंगाल रही है, वहीं यह भी पता किया जा रहा है कि वह अब तक पंजाब में कहां-कहां कितनी हेरोइन सप्लाई कर चुकी है।

