  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Jalandhar Private Hospital's Negligence Caused Tense Atmosphere After Exchange Of Corpses Of Corona Patients, Family Uproar

निजी अस्पताल की बड़ी लापरवाही:कोरोना मरीजों के शवों की अदला-बदली के बाद माहौल तनावपूर्ण, परिजन ने किया हंगामा

जालंधर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जालंधर में पठानकोट रोड पर स्थित श्रीमन अस्पताल के बाहर हंगामे पर उतरे मृतकों के परिजन।

जालंधर में पठानकोट रोड पर स्थित श्रीमन अस्पताल में रविवार को उस वक्त माहौल तनावपूर्ण हो गया, जब कोरोना के दो मरीजों की मौत के बाद डेड बॉडीज बदल दी गई। एक परिवार ने तो दूसरे की बॉडी ले जाकर अंतिम संस्कार तक कर दिया। इसका खुलासा तब हुआ, जब एक परिवार ने मृतक की शिनाख्त से इनकार कर दिया। मामला पुलिस तक पहुंच गया तो पुलिस ने जांच-पड़ताल शुरू कर दी है। हालांकि, अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने अपनी गलती स्वीकार की है।

अस्पताल में शनिवार देर रात और रविवार सुबह कोरोना के दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई थी। मृतक जसपाल सिंह फगवाड़ा का रहने वाला था, जबकि दूसरा मरीज मॉडल हाउस जालंधर का रहने वाला था। गलती यह हुई कि तरसेम लाल की बॉडी फगवाड़ा पहुंच गई और जसपाल सिंह के परिजनों ने उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया।

मॉडल हाऊस के रहने वाले विजय सागर ने बताया कि उनके ताऊ तरसेम लाल पुत्र जगत राम को कुछ दिन पहले बीमार होने पर गुलाब देवी अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया था। 20 नवम्बर को हालत गंभीर होने पर उन्हें श्रीमन अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया गया था। आज सुबह करीब 10 बजे उन्हें बताया गया कि उनके ताया की मौत हो गई है। इस पर परिवार के सदस्य अस्पताल पहुंचे और तरसेम लाल की पत्नी गुरमेल कौर ने अपने मृत पति का चेहरा देखने की मांग की।

जब इस अदला-बदली का राज खुला तो परिजन अस्पताल पहुंचकर हंगामे पर उतर आए। माहौल में तनातनी की सूचना मिलने पर डी.सी.पी. बलकार सिंह और एसीपी नॉर्थ सुखजिंदर सिंह और थाना 8 के एसएचओ कमलजीत सिंह पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। फिलहाल मामले की जांच जारी है।

